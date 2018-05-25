A map from the BC Wildfire Service of the site of the blaze burning in a remote area between Malakwa and Revelstoke.

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

BC Wildfire Service crews are currently fighting a small blaze which broke out north of Malakwa and Revelstoke on Tuesday and has now grown to four hectares in size.

The fire is burning in a steep, remote area of the Anstey mountain range near the Perry River and is currently classed as active and out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

Currently there are 20 fire crew members and one piece of heavy equipment allocated to fight the blaze.

It is suspected the Perry River fire, located near the 5200 Road, was caused by human activity.

Related link: Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Currently crews in the Kamloops Fire Centre are responding to two other fires in the region.

The Allie Lake fire 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops has jumped from 60 hectares to an estimated 800 hectares in size.

The out-of-control burn is right on the perimeter of the devastating 2017 Elephant Hill wildfire, however crews says this is a new wildfire and not related to last year’s blaze.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Ground crews and aircraft are also still responding to a wildfire approximately 35 kilometres west of Lillooet, near Xusum Creek.

