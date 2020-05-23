Crews are at work repairing damages to a lakefront pathway in Summerland. The pathway had been damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2018. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 took toll on popular walking path

Crews are at work repairing previous flood damage at a walking path along Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

The pathway sustained damages during the spring flooding in 2017 and 2018. The repair work includes replacing damaged asphalt and other enhancements at the trail.

The path is 1.23 kilometres in length, but not all the work will be done at once.

READ ALSO: Repair work to begin on lakeshore paths in Summerland

READ ALSO: LETTER: Repair work overdue at lakeside path

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the first phase of the trail work is to be completed by mid-June. The work is from Spirit Square at Peach Orchard Beach to the south end of the dog beach.

Additional work will also be completed, but at a later date.

Haddad said at present, the high water level in the lake will keep crews from doing some of the work until the lake level drops.

The remainder of the work will be done in September or October of this year, or next spring, depending on the lake level.

While the damage was most visible after the two years of spring flooding, problems with the asphalt along the trail had been observed earlier.

Funding for the repair work is coming from the province’s Disaster Financial Assistance program, which covers 80 per cent of the costs of restoring damaged areas to original condition.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Trails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A portion of a lakefront pathway in Summerland is now closed as crews are working to repair previous flooding damage. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Previous story
Salmon River sees two days of increasing flow following rainy week
Next story
Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

Just Posted

Salmon River sees two days of increasing flow following rainy week

The River Forecast Centre has a streamflow advisory in effect for the area

COVID-19 adds cost for reopening downtown Salmon Arm businesses

Owners happy for return of regular customers but still have concerns

Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

An unidentified individual may have saved lives in the early-morning fire.

Update: Live trap placed for bear that damaged truck in Blind Bay

Black bear was seen standing on the tonneau cover of the truck in Blind Bay resident’s driveway

Viral Video: Boat crosses Shuswap Lake with trailer attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Tories want Parliament declared ‘essential service,’ regular House sittings

‘This is about whether or not a country like Canada can have a functional Parliament during a crisis’

Penticton Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker near Naramata

The Penticton Fire Department initially took the call and attended to the injured biker.

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 took toll on popular walking path

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Low profits, few customers in post-pandemic recovery says B.C. business survey

About 43 per cent of businesses say they think they will need government incentives to continue operating

Most Read