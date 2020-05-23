Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland

Flooding in 2017 and 2018 took toll on popular walking path

Crews are at work repairing previous flood damage at a walking path along Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

The pathway sustained damages during the spring flooding in 2017 and 2018. The repair work includes replacing damaged asphalt and other enhancements at the trail.

The path is 1.23 kilometres in length, but not all the work will be done at once.

Anthony Haddad, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the first phase of the trail work is to be completed by mid-June. The work is from Spirit Square at Peach Orchard Beach to the south end of the dog beach.

Additional work will also be completed, but at a later date.

Haddad said at present, the high water level in the lake will keep crews from doing some of the work until the lake level drops.

The remainder of the work will be done in September or October of this year, or next spring, depending on the lake level.

While the damage was most visible after the two years of spring flooding, problems with the asphalt along the trail had been observed earlier.

Funding for the repair work is coming from the province’s Disaster Financial Assistance program, which covers 80 per cent of the costs of restoring damaged areas to original condition.

