Crews rescue disoriented hiker from Brent Mountain area

The hiker was located by a helicopter team, shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday

Search and rescue crews helped locate and rescue a disoriented hiker from the Brent Mountain area, on June 21.

Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR) deployed nine members to assist in locating the male hiker, who they explained on social media Sunday, had become disoriented.

To locate him the search and rescue group deployed two ground units, along with a helicopter team to Brent Mountain.

The Brent Mountain Protected Area is located off Apex Mountain Rd, near Hedley.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Similkameen district warns of high lake levels

The individual was located shortly after 6 p.m. by the helicopter team, which extricated and turned him over to RCMP.

When crews located the subject, they say he was in good health.

In their post, PENSAR encouraged everyone to connect with Adventuresmart to assist in their trip planning into the backcountry.

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescue