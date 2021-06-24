Emergency crews, including a fire helicopter, responded to a grass fire in the 2600 block of West Bench Drive on the morning of June 24. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Emergency crews, including a fire helicopter, responded to a grass fire in the 2600 block of West Bench Drive on the morning of June 24. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Crews respond to fire on West Bench Drive near Penticton

Fire near Selby Park reported on morning of June 24

Emergency crews were called to a grass fire in around the 2600 block of West Bench Drive, near Selby Park, on Thursday, June 24 around 9:40 a.m.

The blaze, measuring 15 metres by 18 metres at the time of the call, was moving up the side of a hill in the area.

Police and firefighters are present, along with a firefighting helicopter.

“When the crews arrived on the scene, they recognized that the driveway was providing a fire break. The fire was under control when we arrived at the scene,” said Capt. Rob Trupp of the Penticton Fire Department.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene for another hour, he said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation
Next story
BC Ferries adding sailings as it anticipates ‘busy summer season’

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted to replace the ice chilling system at the Sicamous arena after trace amounts of ammonia were detected in the brine during spring maintenance. (File Photo)
Small ammonia leak in Sicamous arena ice chiller prompts emergency purchase, replacement

Yellow outlines show previously proposed cut blocks above seasonal homes in the Bastion Bay area. Residents are concerned the removal of trees could lead to slope stability or debris flow issues in the steep creek above them. (Submitted)
Province denies request for moratorium on logging above Shuswap homes

A sign for Deanna Wertz, who disappeared from the Enderby area in 2016, lines a portion of Highway 16 otherwise known as the Highway of Tears as part of the Tears to Hope relay. (Birgitte Bartlett - Facebook)
North Okanagan missing woman represented on Highway of Tears

An electric car is seen getting charged at parking lot in Tsawwassen, near Vancouver, Friday, April, 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
22 electric vehicle chargers launching through FortisBC project