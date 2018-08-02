White smoke can be seen rising from a small hill alongside Highway 8 near Merritt Aug. 2, 2018. (Facebook/Monalissa Shackley)

Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

Crews continue to fight a small wildfire that began near Merritt on Thursday afternoon. The blaze is estimated to be around three hectares in size and BC Wildfire ground crews are on scene, in addition to helicopters, air tankers and members of the local fire department.

—————————————————

The BC Wildfire Service reported late Thursday afternoon that another wildfire has started near Merritt.

Provincial fire crews are responding, although little more is known at this time.

The fire is burning west of the Merritt and Highway 8 is closed in both directions one kilometre outside of town at Voght Street because of the blaze. No detour is available and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time of reopening, according to Drive BC.

Today also marks the start of the Rockin’ River Music Fest where thousands of people from across B.C. and Western Canada have arrived to see popular artists like Eric Church and Dallas Smith this weekend.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

Just Posted

Chase developing active transportation plan

Village also seeking feedback for on-road golf cart pilot project

Accident causes small fire, closes Trans-Canada near Salmon Arm

A vehicle accident and fire closed the Trans-Canada Highway for an hour Aug. 1

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Baek Byung Soon was just eight when the bomb hit Japan and is one of the only known survivors living in Canada today.

Bastion Mountain Fire north of Salmon Arm under control

Crews holding fire southeast of Sicamous as well, rapattack deployed to Bastion Point

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Taco Thursday: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

The Capital News will be featuring food trucks around the city this summer

Highway 97 closed north of Cache Creek between Highway 99 junction and Clinton due to mudslides

Loon Lake Road also closed due to mudslides, and Highway 24 down to single-lane alternating traffic.

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to 3 hectare wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Most Read