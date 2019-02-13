Crews resume work at rock slide north of Summerland

Next blasting anticipated on Friday as work continues to stabilize the area

Rock scalers were back at work on Wednesday at the rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland.

On Tuesday, the work was halted because of high winds and snowfall.

On Wednesday afternoon, workers set off a small blast at the site.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reports that the blasting is slowing the movement of the slide.

Crews are continuing drilling and scaling. The next blast is expected on Friday.

At present, there is no expectation of when the highway will reopen at the site of the slide.

The 900-metre Callan Road detour is in place for light vehicles and commercial trucks.

There will be occasional stoppages of up to 45 minutes to allow for blasting work at the site, but these stoppages will not occur between 7 and 9 a.m. or between 4 and 6 p.m.

Commercial vehicles wider than 3.8 metres are only allowed on the detour between midnight and 5 a.m.

Pedestrians and cyclists are not allowed on the detour.

