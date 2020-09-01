(BC Wildfire Service)

Crews scan for hot spots on Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton

Smoke continues to be visible as Christie Mountain wildfire crews burn, fall single trees

A number of single trees are falling in the western flank of the Christie Mountain wildfire after being burned intentionally by crews.

Residents are warned these trees are creating visible smoke but that they are burning within the existing fire perimeter.

BC Wildfire Service notified locals of this new activity in an update Tuesday (Sept. 1) morning. The fire remains at 2,122.5 hectares in size.

Over the next few days, crews will be scanning parts of the western side of the fire, to identify any remaining hot spots.

They continue to work on the southeast side of the fire, creating 100-foot mop up from the perimeter of the fire, inwards.

In addition, crews will be patrolling hot spots along the east side of the fire, and burning pockets of fuel. Smoke will continue to be visible as a result.

On Monday (Aug. 31) the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre announced there is no imminent wildfire threat to residents.

READ MORE: Christie Mountain wildfire update: No imminent threat to properties

The BC Wildfire Service recently released their findings into the Christie Mountain wildfire. Fire Origin and Cause specialists determined that the cause of the fire is suspected to be lightning.

The fire status remains as ‘being held’, meaning that the fire has received sufficient suppression and it is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current weather conditions.

All previous evacuations have been rescinded, and more information about this can be found on the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s website, here.

READ MORE: Christie Mountain wildfire suspected lightning caused: BC Wildfire

READ MORE: Residents and businesses rally around evacuees of Christie Mountain wildfire

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Upper Mission, Ramada shootings unrelated to recent gun death in Kelowna
Next story
Community remembers Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash

Just Posted

Secwépemc Landmark to be located by entrance to Salmon Arm wharf

Council enthusiastic about design, location of metalwork sculpture with salmon and soopolallie bush

EDITORIAL: Continuing caution to control COVID-19

New cases of pandemic continue to increase in British Columbia

Salmon River Bridge construction to begin fall 2020

Delta company awarded $30 million contract for phase of Salmon Arm West project

Driver involved in North Shuswap collision may have offered help before leaving scene

Police believe Aug. 20 hit and run may be connected with shooting

Number of COVID-19 cases stays low in Salmon Arm Health Area

More specific numbers released for coronavirus per area in Interior of B.C.

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Dynamite found in river in Kamloops detonated by police

A fisherman was pulling in his anchor near the Lafarge Road Bridge on Aug. 26 when he found a bag of explosives

Crews scan for hot spots on Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton

Smoke continues to be visible as Christie Mountain wildfire crews burn, fall single trees

Upper Mission, Ramada shootings unrelated to recent gun death in Kelowna

One man died following a shooting in the McCulloch area of Kelowna on Sunday

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers

‘I would be considered one of the completely healed cases in terms of statistics’

Most Read