Crews work to restore power after landslide near Site C dam

BC Hydro crews hope to have the lights back on in Old Fort, later today

Residents of a northeastern British Columbia community cut off by a slow-moving landslide could have power restored by the end of the day, if BC Hydro crews can make progress.

The Peace River Regional District says crews will be at work this morning and hope to have the lights back on in Old Fort, just south of Fort St. John by early evening.

Electricity was cut Monday as a hillside just west of Old Fort continued to slump, ripping a huge slab away from the hill and pulling dirt, trees, several power poles and the only road to Old Fort along with it.

RELATED: Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

The regional district said meetings about the emergency would be held in the afternoon in Old Fort and another gathering is slated for the evening in Fort St. John.

Officials have said the roughly 30 homes in Old Fort are not in danger but two properties have been ordered evacuated and the regional district has offered boat transportation to any residents wishing to leave via the Peace River to Taylor.

An update posted on the regional district website Monday says the possibility of a water taxi link to Taylor and a shuttle service to Fort St. John is still being explored.

RELATED: Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

A landslide began creeping down the steep slope west of Old Fort early Sunday in an unstoppable skid that some residents have described as similar to a lava flow.

The Ministry of Transportation closed the only road to Old Fort a short time later, cutting off water to the community which depends on trucked supplies.

The slide is not far from the construction area for BC Hydro’s huge Site C hydroelectric project and the Crown utility says it is monitoring the situation closely but there is no evidence that work on the dam is linked to the collapse.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Term ‘state of emergency’ for whole province deters tourists
Next story
Asylum seekers housed in Toronto hotels will have their stays extended

Just Posted

Term ‘state of emergency’ for whole province deters tourists

CSRD director wants mechanism for releasing funding while not killing BC-wide tourism

Shuswap River boating restrictions making waves – again

Joint application to Transport Canada from RDNO and Splatsin includes 6 restriction recommendations

Vehicles collide in the Hillcrest area Monday afternoon

Truck ends up on its side on sidewalk, no word yet on cause or injuries

Shuswap’s Shea Weber to captain Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Update: Car crashes into Shuswap bank after driver falls asleep

The Chase RBC was struck by a car on Sept. 30, the same building damaged by fire on Aug. 12

Your morning news in 90

Your morning news update for Oct. 2, 2018

B.C. opposition leader to visit North Okanagan

Andrew Wilkinson to speak at Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Predator Ridge Oct. 12

Disturbing details emerge in former Burns Lake mayor’s sexual assault trial

Six male teens are accusing Luke Strimbold of sex related crimes

Homemade speed limit signs pop up around B.C. city

Greater Victoria residents set their own limits

EA Sports NHL 19 predicts Maple Leafs will end Stanley Cup drought

2018-19 season doesn’t get going until Wednesday, but NHL 19 predicts Toronto will end its 51-year title drought next spring

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell tells Calgary to go for 2026 Winter Games

Calgary 2026 estimated the cost of hosting the 2026 Winter Games at $5.2 billion and asked the city

‘People are ready’ to recognize female scientists, says Nobel laureate Donna Strickland

The 59-year-old Guelph, Ont., native made the discovery of Chirped Pulse Amplification

LNG Canada lauded as environmental saviour

Pipeline, terminal, tankers will have significant impact

Hospital visits could rise in B.C. after pot legalization

Island Health expects seniors and first-time stoners will lead to increase in service after Oct. 17

Most Read