Crime prevention funds aimed at Okanagan Indian Band

Government of Canada announces $1.17 million for local programs

The Okanagan Indian Band is better prepared to get at the root of crime, thanks to $1.17 million in federal support.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Ralph Goodale, alongside OKIB Chief Byron Louis and other representatives of the Okanagan Indian Band announced Thursday that the funds will be made available by the Government of Canada to support a five-year Comprehensive Safety Strategy in their community targeted towards at-risk young people. This strategy, focused on youth violence prevention, includes a community mobilization framework and direct interventions for youth and their families that use a client-centred, strength-based approach.

See also: $595,000 given to Kelowna company to create safer sailing app

“We know that when it comes to crime prevention, there is no one size fits all solution,” said Goodale. “The Okanagan Indian Band’s approach is youth-centred, with a community capacity-building component that will help reduce and prevent youth violence – making our communities safer and ensuring more young people have the opportunity to succeed.”

The projects will use new and innovative approaches to crime prevention that seek to expand partnerships, engage more indigenous communities, and include more experts in addressing the gaps and challenges in reaching vulnerable communities.

“The Okanagan Indian Band recognizes and acknowledges that the emphasis on crime prevention and awareness is proactive, rather than reactive,” said Louis. “The goal of a proactive approach to crime prevention is to move from being driven by crime to moving towards pre-emptive efforts to target problems. This change in focus will necessitate the identification and implementation via community driven, strength-based approaches.

”With today’s announcement, we are moving towards reconciliation that will hopefully lead to a growing partnership with all levels of government on eliminating the social factors that lead to crime here in our community.”

See: RCMP investigate OKIB property

New partners are being engaged with a focus on Indigenous communities, rural populations, and black youth. The projects include both direct interventions to help those at-risk, and initiatives to build community capacity for crime prevention.

Goodale also highlighted that the Government of Canada is making available up to $94 million over five years to develop inclusive, diverse and culturally adapted crime prevention projects across Canada.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show
Next story
$595,000 given to Kelowna company to create safer sailing app

Just Posted

Man fined $3,000 for killing moose out of season

Salmon Arm resident caught by conservation officers with dead animal

UPDATE: Police search related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

Chase and Kamloops RCMP search in connection with ongoing investigation

A look at the Shuswap’s $4,800 pie on Pi Day

Presenting Ken and Debbie Nielsen’s award-winning ginger-pear pie

Free supper celebrates volunteers

Meal offers community volunteers chance to break bread and share ideas

Festival adds Celtic flair

Roots and Blues line-up grows with additions of Dervish, Early Spirit

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

Stolen tools, drugs and weapon seized after search of Okanagan home

Property suspected obtained by crime and illicit drugs found after renters evicted, with RCMP’s help

Lower Mainland gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Okanagan

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

Pacific Rim National Park mourns loss of ‘bright star’ killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Angela Rehhorn remembered for her enthusiasm, dedication and sense of adventure

Crime prevention funds aimed at Okanagan Indian Band

Government of Canada announces $1.17 million for local programs

Terry Fox’s iconic Ford Econoline Van front-and-centre at Vancouver International Auto Show

Chilliwack’s Darrell Fox says van takes people back 40 years ago to where they were when Terry ran

Former Silverback drafted to Detroit Red Wings

Left-winger, NCAA points leader Taro Hirose signs two-year contract

Summerland campground application forwarded without council support

Proposal calls for 10-unit RV campground on land within Agricultural Land Reserve

Kelowna restaurant closes, says implemented wage increases too high

Il Tavolino Italian Bistro closed saying that the price of doing business too high

Most Read