Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)

Crime stats show incidents of violence up in Salmon Arm

RCMP say violent crime rate on the rise, trend continues into 2020

Incidents of violent crime are on an upward trend in Salmon Arm.

Recently released crime numbers from Statistics Canada show Salmon Arm municipal RCMP officers responded to 238 violent offences in 2019, compared to 173 the year before and an average of 148 over the preceding five years.

Officers from the Salmon Arm detachment tasked with policing the rural area around Salmon Arm saw an increase in violent incidents as well with 94 violent criminal code violations in 2019. The Stats Canada report shows 71 violent incidents in 2018 and a five year average of 61.

Read More: Several police vehicles seen at and around Sagmoen farm in Shuswap Thursday night

Read More: Okanagan Valley water supply sustainability reaching a critical point: Global expert

Staff Sgt. Scott West from the Salmon Arm RCMP said the increase in violent offences is a trend upwards which has been on their radar since at least 2017.

“I can say 2019 is up over 2018, and 2020 so far is up over 2019 for these types of crime reporting,” West said.

Although the increase has been noticeable, West said the RCMP in B.C. changed the way they report statistics in late 2018 or early 2019, possibly accounting for some, but not all of increase.

West said his data suggests reports of violent crime in Salmon Arm are in line or lower than other communities with comparable populations.

Read More: Fundraiser supports Shuswap child battling brittle bone disease

Read More: Family of teen fatally stabbed in Kelowna close to getting Christmas wish

Nearby communities also saw a rise in violent offences. Vernon municipal RCMP officers saw 1,150 violent incidents in 2019, up from 777 the year before. Municipal RCMP officers in Revelstoke responded to 135 violent offences, compare to 63 the previous year.

West said a possible reason for the increase coupled with the new way of reporting statistics is the growing population in Salmon Arm and the surrounding area, which coincides with an overall increase of reported crimes.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One person arrested, released following police presence at Sagmoen farm

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Crime stats show incidents of violence up in Salmon Arm

RCMP say violent crime rate on the rise, trend continues into 2020

Several police vehicles were seen at the Sagmoen farm on Salmon River Road in Silver Creek on Thursday night, Oct. 29, 2020. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: One person arrested, released following police presence at Sagmoen farm

RCMP were at Silver Creek property where remains of 18-year-old Vernon woman were found in 2017

A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist Frankie and Billie Douglas as Frankie undergoes surgeries related to an illness which leaves her bones brittle. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser supports Shuswap child battling brittle bone disease

A $5,000 goal has been set to assist Billie and Frankie Douglas as Frankie spends time in hospital

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Okanagan Valley water supply sustainability reaching a critical point: Global expert

Global expert says Okanagan Basin Water Board offers sustainable path forward

Morgues.
Morning Start: Cruise ships have their own morgues

Your morning start for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Physical distancing signs are a common sight in B.C. stores and businesses. THE CANADIAN PRESS
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Three new health care outbreaks, three declared over

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Vernon Council voted in favour of implementing a 500-metre buffer between all new cannabis stores in the city at its meeting Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Black Press files)
New cannabis shops in Vernon will need to stay 500m apart

The distancing rule won’t apply to existing stores, including the six currently in downtown core

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Little Seedlings Daycare in Armstrong, located beside Highland Park Elementary School (pictured above). Interior Health confirmed the positive case was present at the daycare on Oct. 22 and 23, 2020. (Google image)
COVID-19 case reported at Armstrong daycare

IH letter says positive case was present at Little Seedlings Daycare Oct. 22 and 23

A fundraising initiative has been set up to help Mirjana Komljenovic, who has been diagnosed with Hermansky Pudlak Syndome and requires $2,000 a month to cover the costs of her medication. (gofundme.com)
Fundraiser created to help Summerland woman with rare condition

Mirjana Komljenovic requires costly medication to treat Hermansky Pudlak Syndome

Heather Pescada is Ms. Halloween and when COVID threatened to ruin her haunted fun, she got creative, inventing a six foot candy chute at her Summerland, Trout Creek home. (Peskelly Family Facebook page)
Okanagan Halloween house invents huge candy chute

The six foot chute looks like the snake from Nightmare Before Christmas

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Most Read