Crown drops on North Okanagan’s royal tradition

Queen Silver Star 61st will have to wait.

The difficult decision has been made to postpone the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program for the 2020-2021 year.

“At this time, with the B.C. public health regulations due to COVID-19 the QSSEP is unable to adapt our classes and events to move forward,” chairperson Celine Grosch said.

The long-standing tradition is usually underway by now, with candidates joining the program for youth 15-18 years old prior to the Vernon Winter Carnival.

While the new royalty is in a holding pattern, a retirement celebration is in the works for Queen Silver Star Megan Fowles and Princess Silver Star Piper Cahoon.

“At this time, we would like to assure the public that our current Queen and Princess Silver Star will continue to be available and willing to attend your events until we are able to continue with a new set of candidates,” Grosch said.

