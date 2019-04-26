James Sears, editor in chief of “Your Ward News,” is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

Crown seeks 1-year jail term against Toronto editor convicted of promoting hate

James Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred

The Crown is seeking a one-year jail term for a Toronto editor convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews.

A prosecutor is telling Ontario court that James Sears deserves the maximum custodial sentence and three years probation for his role in Your Ward News.

Sears was convicted in January on two counts of wilfully promoting hatred.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of six months, but the Crown says the terms should be served consecutively.

Court also heard several victim and community-impact statements.

Sentencing for the paper’s publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, for the same crimes was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

READ MORE: Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’

READ MORE: New Zealand and France to call for an end to online terror

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Move could shorten delay of assault trial for ex-Afghanistan hostage Boyle
Next story
VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Just Posted

Ashley Simpson’s mom pleads for help on third anniversary of her disappearance

Police issue news release and video for April 27, three years since young woman went missing

Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in North Shuswap

Homeowner in Lee Creek finds cord, RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit summoned

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

Salmon Arm’s plastic shopping bag ban attracts little opposition

Catering to tourists, having enough transition time are two retailer requests expressed

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Avengers: Endgame opens to large crowds in the Okanagan

Fans excited to see how their favourite superheroes wrap upin franchise finale, says local expert

Buy BC: Eat Drink Local campaign returns in May

The month long campaign celebrates and encourages residents to buy local

Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Maintenance work addresses erosion issues on hillside

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Column: Digging into cemeteries, cinema and human compost

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Askew’s seeks asparagus lovers to fill mascots’ size 13s

Shuswap grocer to celebrate local asparagus season with Aspa and Gus

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Okanagan College nabs seven medals at Skills BC

Gold medals were won by students Josh Burnell and Kendall Giesbrecht.

Most Read