Garry Taylor Handlen entered a plea of not guilty to the first-degree murder of the 12-year-old Monica Jack (pictured). (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Crown tells jury to accept undercover confession of B.C. girl’s murder

Garry Handlen is charged with the 1978 murder of Monica Jack a 12-year-old girl from Merritt

The confession and later statements of a British Columbia man leave no reasonable doubt he abducted, sexually assaulted and killed a 12-year-old girl in 1978, a Crown counsel told jurors Thursday in British Columbia Supreme Court.

Gordon Matei said in closing arguments that Garry Handlen’s detailed admission to an undercover RCMP officer in Minden, Ont., in November 2014 was not coerced and was motivated by his belief he would escape prosecution.

“He was relieved to divulge a secret that he had been carrying with him for 36 years,” Matei said.

In the videotaped confession shown in court, the supposed boss of an organized crime group tells Handlen police have DNA evidence against him as well as accounts from witnesses but an ailing man would take the blame if Handlen provided information about the crime.

RELATED: B.C. jury trial hears police-sting audio of man accused of killing girl, 12

Handlen, who had been the subject of an undercover operation for about nine months, says he grabbed Monica Jack at a pullout on a highway in Merritt, B.C., threw her bike into a lake and forced her into his pickup truck before choking the girl and leaving her body on a hill.

Jack’s skull and some bones were found there 17 years later.

Handlen also agreed to go to British Columbia’s Interior and show members of the crime group the spot where he said he’d snatched Jack.

The Crown presented a videotaped recording of Handlen in a vehicle with another undercover officer as the two drive along a highway and he is asked if he’d heard any media reports indicating where Jack may have last been seen.

“I’m the only one that knows that stuff, nobody else does,” Handlen says.

“You heard it,” Matei told jurors, adding: “That’s because he raped, he abducted and he killed Monica Jack.”

Handlen has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Matei said Handlen did not want to stop at the pullout or elsewhere in Merritt because he believed witnesses could identify him years later, even though the undercover officer had deceived him about having been seen on May 6, 1978, the day Jack disappeared.

“If he didn’t do anything what’s he concerned about?” he asked jurors.

He said Handlen wasn’t a ”yes man” who would have admitted to a “horrible crime” that he didn’t commit.

The fictitious crime group, for which Handlen did jobs like repossessing vehicles, did not provide inducements that would have had him confess to something he didn’t do, Matei said.

Handlen also had a partner of 30 years, lots of work, including as a handyman, that met his financial needs and had a wide circle of friends so wasn’t dependent on the connections he’d made with members of the group, Matei said.

“He was convinced that the police were going to get him and he knew he had done it.”

RELATED: Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

While Handlen told some “tall tales,” such as saying he’d played semi-professional lacrosse for a team in New Westminster, rappelled down a rope from a helicopter and went water skiing on one ski, his confession had a “ring of truth,” Matei said.

“He’s not on trial for boasting,” he said, adding Handlen’s lies were intended to make himself seem better.

“To confess to killing a 12-year-old girl is not going to make Mr. Handlen seem better than he was,” Matei told the jury.

“Don’t leave your common sense at the door when you go into the jury room.”

Camille Bains, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Year in Review:July 2018 from the pages of the Eagle Valley News
Next story
Year in Review: August 2018 from the pages of the Eagle Valley News

Just Posted

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Swimmers dive into Shuswap Lake for annual Polar Bear Swim

New Year’s Day tradition continues as 28 swimmers brave the cold water

Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Accidents and weather conditions have closed BC Highway 1

Assessed value of most Shuswap properties increases

Single family homes in Salmon Arm go up by an average five per cent, Sicamous by 17 per cent

Heavily-armed RCMP officers surround house in Sicamous

The Kappel Street property has been cordoned off since approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Warrant issued for South Okanagan woman

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate Joanne Jack

An awards show crossroads 1 year after the Time’s Up Globes

The Golden Globes will take place this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019

Florida mugger gets whopped by kickboxing senior

This mugger chose the wrong senior to rob

Snacks on wheels: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery

The self-driving robots made an appearance on Thursday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California

Crown tells jury to accept undercover confession of B.C. girl’s murder

Garry Handlen is charged with the 1978 murder of Monica Jack a 12-year-old girl from Merritt

China says it’s not ‘convenient’ to discuss charges against imprisoned Canadians

The mystery deepen surrounding the arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

B.C. mom, kid recover at home after carbon monoxide poisoning in car

Other child still in hospital after trio found unresponsive in Abbotsford on Boxing Day

Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels need help getting to Hawaii

The soccer team is doing a bottle drive to finish off their fundraising to cover travel costs

Most Read