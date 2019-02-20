(Black Press Media files)

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

A report released by Canada’s telecom regulator found the industry is using unfair sales tactics with consumers.

Published Wednesday, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission found “that even with the existing measures put in place by service providers and governments, misleading or aggressive sales practices occur to an unacceptable degree.”

READ MORE: No more unlocking fees, says CRTC

READ MORE: New area code ‘672’ coming to BC in May 2019

As a result, the regulator has come out with several measures telecoms must follow:

  • Give pre-sales quotes to better inform customers
  • Offer trial periods to allow customers to cancel a service that did not match what they were offered
  • Ensure their offers and promotions match the customer’s needs and means
  • expanding the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services’ mandate to include handling complaints of misleading or aggressive retail sales practices.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line
Next story
‘Airing’ needed on SNC-Lavalin affair: Trudeau

Just Posted

Elk herd crossing Highway 97A in search of food

Snow at higher elevations forces herd to move into valleys

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

Canoe mobile home park prompts opposition

Group would like to see higher density development able to fund needed services

Single-use plastic bag ban expected to begin July 1

Exemptions to include packaging bulk items, frozen food, flowers, meats and poultry

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Hold on to your toque, wind and snow today

The sun will be hiding behind the clouds for the next few days

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

‘It consumed my life’: Inside the world of gaming addiction

World Health Organization classifies gaming disorder as a mental health condition

Celebrate the ties that bind city’s past and present

Heritage Week displays at Mall at Piccadilly Feb. 18 to 23

Tonight’s sporting event costs more than the Super Bowl, and Obama is going

Tickets are going for more than $4,000 to watch the Duke - North Carolina basketball game

West Kelowna family builds 9-foot tall snowman

A family in Glenrosa is making the most out of the snow

Silverbacks win one in three-game stretch versus Wenatchee

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks got a little taste of redemption Feb. 15,… Continue reading

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Guilty plea from one woman accused of stealing from Central Okanagan Hospice Association

A woman accused of bilking the hospice association of thousands of dollars made a court appearance.

Trudeau takes personal hit amid SNC-Lavalin controversy: poll

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents believed the prime minister had done something wrong in the affair

Most Read