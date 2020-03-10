The Grand Princess arrives in San Francisco on Monday, March 9, 2020. The cruise ship, which had maintained a holding pattern off the coast for days, is carrying multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

The cruise ship industry is bringing in “stringent, new measures” after the country’s top doctor warned Canadians against going on cruise ships as COVID-19 continues to spread.

In a Monday afternoon press release, the Canadian and Northwest chapter of Cruise Lines International Association said the measures include enhanced screening protocols and denying boarding to passengers and crew who had travelled to specific countries within 14 days of boarding. The countries from which passengers will be denied include South Korea, Iran, China, Hong Kong and any area in Italy subject to lockdown measures.

All passengers will have their temperatures checked when they board and who have travelled from Japan will have “symptom history checks” for fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Anyone with a temperature over 38 F will receive a medical assessment.

The association said it’s in talks with Canadian and American governments. Canada’s top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam issued a travel advisory against cruise ships, while the U.S. Centre for Disease Control recommended Americans avoid that form of travel.

At least two cruise ships have recorded COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks. The Diamond Princess had 355 out of 3,500 passengers infected, 15 of them Canadians, who were repatriated and quarantine at a military base. Another group of 228 Canadians have just landed at CFB Trenton and will undergo a 14-day quarantine after being evacuated from the Grand Princess, which is docked off the California coast. Officials said 15 people on board that cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19, although the number of Canadians infected has not been specified.

The Grand Princess is still scheduled to dock in both Vancouver and Victoria to kick off the 2020 cruise season. In an email to Black Press Media, Port of Vancouver spokesperson Danielle Jang said they were in discussions with cruise lines about itineraries and protocol changes.

READ MORE: 228 Canadians from cruise ship Grand Princess begin quarantine at CFB Trenton

READ MORE: COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

The cruise ship association said most of the more than 270 cruise ships worldwide are unaffected by COVID-19 and that all its ships must have medical facilities and trained medical professionals on board.

The cruise ship industry, the association said, brings in $3.2 billion and 23,000 jobs to Canada.

“Unprecedented disruptions in this year’s cruise season will have a significant economic impact, especially on coastal communities in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec and British Columbia,” the association said.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCruise Ships

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases
Next story
Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Just Posted

Kelowna Fan Experience festival cancelled over coronavirus concern

The new date is set from July 10 to 12 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

Salmon Arm’s population count closing in on 20,000

BC Stats show modest growth throughout Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

Sicamous RCMP ticket Calgary driver for failing to stop for police, excessive speed

Police report vehicle stopped was also involved in a hit and run in Revelstoke

Vehicle stolen from Calgary recovered in Shuswap

Sicamous RCMP report stolen SUV got stuck in a snowbank, occupants fled

Morning Start: Weird dream? Blame the super moon

Your morning start for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

The Flying Dutchman sails to Salmar Classic screen

Live at the Met production runs Saturday, March 14

Parking meter vandals hit 39 machines in Vernon

No suspects in latest string of meter thefts, police say

Cinemaphile: The Specials enlightens about struggles with autism

Shuswap Film Society offering plays Salmar Classic on March 14

Kamloops RCMP searching for man reported missing

Nathaniel Hughes was last seen Sunday, March 8

Kamloops Mounties seek help in finding woman reported missing

Christie Ann Stewart, 30, was last seen on Friday, March 6, in the Sahali area

Column: Shuswap watershed study identifies nutrient sources needing mitigation

Director’s Notes by Area C director Paul Demenok

Cruise lines bring in ‘stringent’ measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission amid outbreaks

At least two cruise ships have seen COVID-19 outbreaks

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Most Read