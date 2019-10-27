Seven strategic priorities were identified by the CSRD board in their new Strategic Plan for 2019-2022. (Submitted)

CSRD announces new strategic plan to take them into 2022

A vision statement and actions are outlined in the plan

The CSRD has approved a new strategic plan for 2019-2022.

It is designed to create a shared vision for the region and a series of actions that will guide the CSRD’s work in the coming years.

“Taken together, the themes reflect the Board’s sense of future challenges and opportunities, and speak to a shared vision for the Columbia Shuswap as region that is innovative, prosperous, and resilient in the face of change,” said board chair Rhona Martin, in a news release.

Seven themes were identified:

  • natual disaster mitigation
  • environment and climate change action
  • responsible governance
  • healthy communities
  • transportation advocacy
  • cutulre of engagement
  • partnerships and economy

The CSRD identified their mission as twofold: it is the local government for the electoral areas of the Columbia Shuswap, responsible for providing cost-effective services to meet local service needs and it is the regional federation that brings together electoral areas and member municipalities to identify shared needs and opportunities, and to collaborate in the development of regional service initiatives.

The report also outlines several actions that will be taken for each theme.

Natural disaster mitigation

The CSRD will review and amend Development Permit Areas and guidelines, floodplain mapping and related documents based on current hazard assessments.

An approach to wildfire hazard reduction in interface areas will be developed.

CSRD staff will press the provincial government to address flooding concerns and the need for flood mitigation efforts.

Action on environment and climate

A review will be conducted of the Salmon Arm and Golden Landfill Design and Operations Plan.

The CSRD will promote and set out actions to achieve zero waste.

Identifying and assessing opportunties for implementation of the CSRD Water Acquisition snd Sewer Acquisition Strategies, was another identified action, as well as developing initiatives for the reduction of corporate greenhouse gas emissions in order to achieve carbon neutrality.

Responsible governance

A new electronic corporate records management system, complete with proper document retention schedules, will be implemented.

The CSRD will develop an asset management strategy, based on a complete inventory and assessment of existing infrastructure and equipment.

In order to streamline the development application process, a review will be conducted of the Developement Services Procedures Bylaw.

Healthy communities

The CSRD will update the Parks and Trails Master Plans and enhance park infrastructure and initiate feasibility studies for new recreation facilities, in response to community need.

A parkland aquisition and development strategy will be created, and opportunities explored.

Another action to be taken is identifying and exploring opportunties to collaborate with community agencies and member municipalities to provide recreational and cultural programming.

Transportation advocacy

The CSRD will advocate for safety enhancements and other improvements to Highway 1 as well as for rural roads and standards.

Improvements to winter maintenance of rural roads is also an action identified in the strategic plan as well as looking into collaboration with local agencies to create inter-community transportation services.

Culture of engagement

The CSRD plans to create policies aimed at achieving greater communication and engagment with residents and stakeholders as well as implementing various methods for gathering community input and informing residents about board decisions on a regular basis.

Partnerships and economy

The CSRD will work with communities and organisations to identify and pursue joint economic development initiatives.

Continuing the planning and development of the Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail is also an action noted in the strategic plan as well as partnering with other agencies to expand broadband internet access across the region.

