CSRD anticipates Eagle Bay Community Park project will be completed this summer

The regional district expects construction of a new play area at Eagle Bay Community Park to begin soon, and is hopeful it will be open to the public come July.

Work on the project began in June 2022, but was put on hold due to geotechnical concerns.

In an April 14 media release, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) explained construction was delayed further due to winter weather and current ground conditions.

“Currently, the ground at the park site has not dried out enough to support the heavy machinery required for the construction work on the playground and multipurpose sport court,” said the CSRD. “Contractors have already cleared any remaining snow off the park property to help speed up the drying process.

“The machinery work will begin as soon as the ground is stable enough to safely bring in the required heavy equipment.”

The new target for the park opening is early July 2023; however, this will depend on the weather.

Located at 4326 Eagle Bay Rd., next to the community hall, the park will feature a children’s playground with accessible play components, outdoor fitness equipment, multipurpose sport courts, green play spaces and a picnic shelter.

In November 2022, the CSRD explained unforeseen challenges with drainage, geotechnical concerns with soil conditions and concerns relating to protection of the septic field and elevations (particularly for the planned sport court area), prompted the need for some redesigning of the park plan. The CSRD said the additional work increased the overall budget of the project. In response, the CSRD board approved using an additional $250,000 of Electoral Area C Community Works Funds to cover the costs.

An underground piping and rock pit system is being installed at the site to prevent drainage issues.

“We understand the community is anxious to try out all these wonderful new amenities and we appreciate everyone’s patience while we wait for suitable weather to get this project finished,” says CSRD community services team leader Ryan Nitchie.

“We are very hopeful that come summer, there will be kids on the swings and climbers, athletes playing games on the court and families enjoying warm weather picnics in the newly built shelter.”

