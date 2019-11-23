The Columbia Shuswap Regional District approved the zoning amendments that scaled-back an application by a B.C. numbered company looking to develop in the Notch Hill area. (CSRD)

CSRD approves cannabis production facility in Notch Hill area

Approval allows for four developable hectares

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) directors have adopted bylaws that set the stage for the development of a federally licensed cannabis production facility in Electoral Area C.

On Friday, Nov. 22, the CSRD approved the Official Community Plan with zoning amendments that scaled back the original application by a B.C. numbered company looking to develop in the Notch Hill area. The original application had called for eight hectares of property to be rezoned for cannabis production, but as a result of comments received at a public hearing in September, the applicant opted to reduce the area zoned for cannabis production to four hectares.

It was decided that reducing the size of the area would allow the CSRD to assess how the business, known as 1174355 BC Ltd., would deal with neighbourhood concerns over odours and water use. Only after the business could prove successful in addressing these concerns could it apply for four more hectares through another application to the board. The application would include public consultation with area residents before a decision would be made.

“I commend the applicant for agreeing to reduce the size of this proposal after hearing from the residents. It suggests to me that they are willing to work on alleviating any concerns and be good neighbours going forward,” said Paul Demenok, Electoral Area C Director.

The reduction to four hectares will still allow the company to operate in existing buildings on the property, with some room for building expansion and the inclusion of infrastructure related to the cannabis production operation.

With the CSRD’s Official Community Plan and zoning approvals in place, the applicant can now move forward with an application to Health Canada for a Cannabis Production License. Health Canada will have the final determination on whether the license is issued for the operation.

