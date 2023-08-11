CSRD asks for North Shuswap residents’ questions/concerns around services

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District wants to hear any questions and/or concerns North Shuswap residents have regarding local government and the services it provides.

To this end, the regional district has launched an online survey and has planned for a number of opportunities for in-person engagement in Electoral Area F.

With funding from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has launched the Electoral Area F Issues Identification Study. The basic purpose of the study, explained the CSRD, is to determine what changes, if any, may be required to ensure that local services and/or local governance in Electoral Area F continue to meet the needs of people in the North Shuswap.

The survey is available on the dedicated Electoral Area F Issues Identification Study webpage, available through csrd.bc.ca. Open until Sept. 30, the survey asks for feedback on variety of provided services including parks, first responders, bylaw enforcement, dangerous dog control, garbage and recycling, film commission, mosquito control and more. The survey asks respondents if they’d like fewer services, or if they would be willing to pay for more. The survey also delves into services provided to the electoral area by the B.C. government, such as local roads (maintenance, etc.), policing, schools, housing and agricultural preservation.

Respondents are also asked, as part of a rural area with a population of 3,200, if they feel they’re receiving satisfactory and sufficient representation at the CSRD.

In addition to the survey, consultants contracted by the CSRD to undertake the study will be holding pop-up events, with one on Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 10 a.m. at the Seymour Arm Outdoor Market, and another starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 at the Scotch Creek Farm and Craft Market. There’s also a pair of open houses planned, one on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Scotch Creek Community Hall, and the other on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Lakeview Centre in Anglemont.

From input received at these community events and through the survey, the consultants will identify and recommend changes the CSRD can make to address the issues raised.

“Incorporation… will not be considered or put forward as a possible change to consider,” said the CSRD, adding all options will involve changes within the current regional district system.

