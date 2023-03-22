CSRD board looks at adding housing capacity in Shuswap electoral areas

By Barb Brouwer

Secondary dwelling units for Electoral Areas B through G were on the table at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District March 16 board meeting.

Between 2020 and 2022, a series of housing needs assessments were completed for each of the electoral areas in the regional district. Among the key findings were that much of the current housing stock is unaffordable for median household incomes, and there is a lack of long-term rental housing across all communities.

CSRD planner Christine LeFloch presented some proposed strategies CSRD may wish to consider in order to encourage additional affordable housing and alternatives, as they fall within the regional district’s role in land-use planning. These include regulatory changes with regard to secondary dwelling units, as well as research, education and advocacy.

At the March 16 meeting, LeFloch proposed amendments to nine zoning bylaws and three official community plans in order to increase the opportunities for secondary dwelling units (SDUs) in all areas of the CSRD.

“Providing more options for secondary dwelling units creates the potential to increase the supply of rental housing units and assist in addressing some housing affordability challenges including, by providing the opportunity for owners to have a mortgage helper,” LeFloch wrote in her overview of the project and consultation process. “These amendments are proposed to occur in three phases, with the Electoral Area F Official Community Plan and the three North Shuswap zoning bylaws encompassing Phase 1.”

One of the proposals is to modernize the language, amend parking provisions, remove special regulations that are no longer required and add new general regulations for secondary dwelling units in all three bylaws.

LeFloch advised that in Anglemont, with a total of 1,239 properties, the potential number of SDUs would be 1,307 and the numbers would be similar in Scotch Creek and Magna Bay.

Under the new regulation, one attached or one detached SDU would be permitted on properties of 0.4 hectares or less. On properties of 0.4 or larger, one attached SDU and one detached SDU would be permitted, and on properties 20 hectares or larger, one attached SDU would be permitted per single detached dwelling.

Electoral Area F North Shuswap director Jay Simpson immediately took issue with fewer SDUs being permitted on much larger properties.

He called for higher density on large parcels, noting there are few farms in Magna Bay and attracting new farmers would require more homes.

Area B Rural Revelstoke director David Brooks-Hill agreed.

“Twenty hectares is 50 acres and you’re going to have many more people upset by more houses on smaller lots than bigger ones,” he said.

Gerald Christie, manager of development services, noted that while there is a need for more SDUs, it is also important to avoid rural sprawl and the emergence of little settlements.

Area E Rural Sicamous director Rhona Martin called for two standalone residences to be allowed on larger properties. She spoke to a possible scenario of older seniors requiring family help, for example, and the ability to provide a residence for returning family members.

But Electoral Area D Falkland, Salmon Valley, Deep Creek, Ranchero director Dean Trumbley had a different opinion.

He said he had campaigned on what people in his electoral area had made clear to him – they want large green spaces.

“It is more important to keep green spaces so you can see animals and protect them from development,” he said.

Electoral Area G Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill director Natalya Melnychuk expressed concern about infrastructure and the challenge of adding more people, schools and cars to areas that are not designed to accommodate them.

Electoral Area C Eagle Bay, White Lake, Tappen, Sunnybrae director Marty Gibbons asked that CSRD “not take out what people want,” in terms of vacation rentals and B&Bs.

LeFloch advised that the current three-phase project is to address the lack of long-term rental accommodation, and that commercial enterprise should be considered separately.

“But, regardless of zoning bylaw regulation there are still opportunities for landowners to apply for a temporary use permit or rezoning to allow for a short-term rental,” said Christie.

EAD directors voted unanimously to approve first reading of the proposed bylaw amendments. The next step is referrals to a long list of other organizations, including First Nations and local development industry professionals.

In responding to public requests for larger accessory buildings for boats, trailers and storage of other items, CSRD staff have proposed taller and larger accessory buildings to be allowed on most larger properties.

At the March 16 meeting, directors also unanimously approved first reading to associated bylaw amendments for the same electoral areas, starting with Electoral Area F, to allow for larger accessory buildings to be able to accommodate secondary dwelling units.

Consultation on both SDUs and increased accessory building size will be done concurrently.

“I hope property owners see this as a very positive change, which would allow them to have secondary dwelling units and larger accessory buildings as well,” Christie said, noting directors and staff are on the same page, knowing there is a housing affordability problem in the CSRD and the proposed amendments are one of the ways to address that. “We’re really relaxing the regulations to provide more affordable housing options for property owners and renters.”

Information regarding secondary dwelling units and larger accessory buildings is available at csrd.civilspace.io. A public survey will be posted in the spring.

