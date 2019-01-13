A rendering of the proposed Sicamous wellness centre. (District of Sicamous Image)

CSRD gets behind Wellness Centre for Sicamous

The District of Sicamous is applying for $6 million in grant funding to go towards the project

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board voted to support Sicamous’ application for grant funds to build a wellness centre in the community.

The District of Sicamous is applying for a $6 million grant through the Canada-British Columbia – Rural and Northern Communities Program.

If grant funding is received, The Wellness Centre will provide office space to all of the district’s medical professionals; it is a central part of Sicamous’ attempt to attract another doctor the community. The centre could serve as a place to practice for up to two doctors, three dentists an optometrist and a physiotherapist.

The proposed site for the wellness centre is on Main Street. Along with offices for medical professionals, the plan for the medical centre building features a coffee shop, community daycare facility and as many as 12 elevator accessible residential suites for seniors.

Related:Health centre plan for Sicamous’ Main Street takes shape

The need for the wellness centre is expressed in a report from the District of Sicamous which states that 45 per cent of Sicamous’ population have had to leave the district to be treated by health-care practitioners in other communities.

Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz who also sits on the CSRD board as a municipal director, told the board at their Jan. 10 meeting about a similar wellness centre project in Chetwynd that succeeded in attracting doctors to the community.

Rysz also said Sicamous plans to partner with neighbouring First Nations to house a regional healing centre for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. It would also serve as a regional hub for both physical and mental health services.

The CSRD Board gave their unanimous approval to a letter of support Sicamous can include with their grant application.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Young professionals leaving Vancouver over high cost of housing
Next story
Political Ottawa abuzz with speculation about Monday cabinet shuffle

Just Posted

CSRD gets behind Wellness Centre for Sicamous

The District of Sicamous is applying for $6 million in grant funding to go towards the project

Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet racers hit the Larch Hills trails Jan. 19

Annual ski race in Salmon Arm is a long-standing winter tradition

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take a 4-1 loss against Vernon Vipers

Hopes for a perfect record against Vernon dashed in final regular season matchup

Salmon Arm Silverbacks acquire veteran defenceman Darren Rizzolo

Ethan McLaughlin traded to Alberni Valley Bulldogs in return

Askew’s shopping spree winner zips through the aisles in search of goodies

Grocer’s giveaway contest supplies local man with a mountain of meat

Foreign affairs minister welcomes ‘brave new Canadian’ as Saudi teen lands in Toronto

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family in Saudi Arabia

People injured in deadly Ottawa bus crash are improving, hospital says

Three people were killed and 23 were hurt when a double-decker city bus hopped the curb

Canada helping young Saudi refugee won’t hurt Raif Badawi’s case, wife says

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing her abusive family

Political Ottawa abuzz with speculation about Monday cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reshape his cabinet

Study shows black bears need a variety of salmon species to be healthy

They studied animals across a 22,000-kilometre stretch along coastal British Columbia’s ‘Great Bear Rainforest’

Young professionals leaving Vancouver over high cost of housing

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver pegged the average price of a detached home at a little more than $1 million

Canada, First Nations express concern over U.S. Arctic drilling plans

Canada is concerned about the potential transboundary impacts of oil and gas exploration and development

B.C. VIEWS: Tracking propaganda around B.C.’s latest pipeline protest

‘Military invasion’ claims fly around the world in seconds

Trump says he has ‘no idea’ if deal can be made with Pelosi

U.S. government shut down has broken all records

Most Read