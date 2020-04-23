CSRD grants $5,000 payment to Sorrento Food Bank

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has agreed to provide $5,000 in emergency funding to ensure the Sorrento Food Bank can provide food amid increased demand due to the COVID-19 virus.
Directors voted to make a grant-in-aid contribution after the non-profit group requested it ahead of the CSRD board’s April 16 meeting. The request was supported by Electoral Area C director Paul Demenok and approved unanimously by his fellow directors.
The food bank, which has been in operation since 2006, has seen increased volume and requests for service due to the pandemic which has left many people without work. It serves the communities of Balmoral, Blind Bay, Eagle Bay, Notch Hill, Sorrento and White Lake.
