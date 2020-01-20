CSRD green light’s Blind Bay cannabis store, provincial approval required

Public survey shows 55 per cent in favour, 42 per cent opposed to proposed outlet

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board voted unanimously in favour of the first cannabis store application to come across their table.

At their Thursday, Jan. 16 meeting, the directors agreed to voice their approval of the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation branch issuing a licence to Copper Island Cannabis Co, allowing a store to open in a separate building on the same property as the Blind Bay Village Grocer.

The board’s decision was informed by public consultation which the CSRD conducted in order to gauge residents’ opinions on the proposed store. The consultation took the form of a survey and a public meeting.

Read More: Driver of speedboat in fatal Shuswap Lake houseboat collision denied parole

Read More: Mould mitigation at Sicamous elementary school near complete

Fifty-five per cent of the Area C residents who responded to the consultation were in favour while 42 per cent were opposed and three per cent were neutral. According to the CSRD, those who identified themselves a Blind Bay residents were closer to a 50/50 split.

CSRD staff had recommended the board approve the application. The staff’s report noted some of the public’s concerns would be mitigated by provincial regulations that govern onsite cannabis use, odour and security. The regulations are similar to those already in place for liquor outlets.

Electoral Area C director Paul Demenok noted that most of the people responding to the survey and attending the meeting were in favour.

“It is important to recognize that this business is a separate operation from the Village Grocer and its management has gone through an exhaustive application process involving multiple levels of government. They have fulfilled all the requirements to operate a legal business, and will make a contribution to our local economy,” said Demenok.

Read More: Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Read More: Third woman files sexual harassment suit against former Kelowna Mountie

CSRD board chair Kevin Flynn, who also sits on Salmon Arm’s council, said the city has not received any issues or complaints about the cannabis stores located within its boundaries.

“I can’t think of a better location for this,” he said. “There’s parking, a gas station, grocery store and alcohol sales already on that site. I think it is the perfect spot.”

The final decision on a licence for the site rests with the liquor and cannabis branch, but they will not approve sites that are not supported by local government making, the CSRD’s approval critical.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
City of Vernon to redirect reclaimed water into Okanagan Lake
Next story
Future of Penticton francophone school secured following funding announcement

Just Posted

CSRD green light’s Blind Bay cannabis store, provincial approval required

Public survey shows 55 per cent in favour, 42 per cent opposed to proposed outlet

Driver of speedboat in fatal Shuswap Lake houseboat collision denied parole

Court says Leon Reinbrecht unwilling to accept culpability for “reckless, thrill-seeking behaviour”

Mould mitigation at Sicamous elementary school near complete

School District #83 superintendent says health concerns have been resolved

Snowy softball in Sicamous

The 2020 snowpitch tournament took place at Finlayson Park on Jan. 18 and 19.

Sicamous Eagles have late-season struggle ahead to maintain playoff hopes

A loss against the Columbia Valley Rockies on Jan. 18 put the Sicamous squad further in the hole.

VIDEO: Soldiers trade rifles for snow shovels to help dig out St. John’s

A state of emergency is set to extend into a fifth day

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

The frozen vessel was spotted near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna

Volunteer spends hundreds of hours restoring piece of railway history

Revelstoke Railway Museum now home to an authentic Kalamazzo No. 2 Section Handcar

Future of Penticton francophone school secured following funding announcement

$11.5M in funding means École Entre-lacs now independently owned and operated

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

City of Vernon to redirect reclaimed water into Okanagan Lake

MacKay Reservoir nears capacity; city to reflow water into lake near Kin Beach

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Man accused in Kamloops murder claims woman died during rough sex

A Fraser Valley man stands trial for first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 death of a woman

Most Read