A leak located within six feet of the Sunnybrae Water Treatment Plant was identified on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (CSRD)

CSRD identifies Sunnybrae water quality issues to be result of intake leak

Repair of the line is scheduled for early January 2020

A leak located within six feet of the Sunnybrae Water Treatment Plant has been identified as the source of recent water quality issues for users of the system.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, a pressure test confirmed the problem with the system, which is scheduled for repair in early January 2020. The testing process involved bringing in a dive team with cameras working alongside crew at the treatment plan. The proximity of the leak to the water treatment plant means a less complicated repair than if the leak were located closer to Shuswap Lake.

Read more: Boil water notice issued for Sunnybrae water system

Read more: Public advised not to swim at Sunnybrae Beach

The leak in the intake line causes groundwater to flow into the pipe, injecting a higher than normal concentration of particles in the water that can make it appear cloudy or murky. The higher concentration of particles can interfere with the water treatment plant’s disinfection process.

In light of the discovery, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has upgraded the previous water quality advisory to a boil water notice and has notified Interior Health. Until further notice, all users of the water system are warned to:

  • Bring their water to a rapid boil for at least one minute; or
  • Add two two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water; or
  • Use an approved alternative source of potable water like bottled water.

The Boil Water Notice will be removed once repairs are completed in January and tests confirm the water is safe to consume.

Read more: Water quality advisory issued for Sunnybrae water system

Read more: Swim advisory for Sunnybrae beach lifted

