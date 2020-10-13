Columbia Shuswap Regional District building. (File photo)

CSRD look to federal/provincial funding for new South Shuswap park

Grants would fund new regional district park in Eagle Bay, trail system in Blind Bay

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is looking to federal and provincial funding opportunities to construct one South Shuswap community park and add a trail to another.

On the agenda for the Oct. 15 meeting of the regional district’s board of directors are staff reports seeking the board’s endorsement of two separate applications for federal and B.C. government infrastructure funding.

One of the reports has to do with the construction of the Eagle Bay Community Park, proposed for 2021. Staff seek to submit an application for up to $351,888 through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program-British Columbia-Community, Culture and Recreation Fund. If approved, the grant could provide 73 per cent of the eligible cost to construct the park, which staff estimates will cost approximately $480,000.

The report, from Ryan Nitchie, CSRD team leader, community services, explains the park would be constructed on the Eagle Bay Hall Society property. Subsequent to public consultation, final design of the park was completed this year and supported by the Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) Parks Advisory Committee. Nitchie explains the project requires demolition of the existing sport court, which is to be completed by the fall.

“Given the ‘shovel readiness’ of this project, in combination with recent senior government announcements of additional grant funding for community recreation projects, staff is optimistic that a grant application for this project may be successful,” comments Nitchie in the report.

The second grant application, for federal/provincial grant funding targeting rural and Northern B.C. communities, is for $155,000. This would cover 100 per cent of costs related to the construction of a universal trail with the Loftus Lake Community Fen Park in Blind Bay.

In a separate report, Nitchie explained CSRD staff engaged the Shuswap Trail Alliance to explore the feasibility of constructing such a trail system within CSRD parkland adjacent to the Loftus Lake Fen. The trail alliance developed a plan with options that include a 1.34 kilometre universal loop trail. The design accommodates people with diverse abilities.

Nitchie noted the trail system represents phase 1 of the project. The second phase would be a trailhead parking area, as well as a community recreation space that would include a dog park and picnic area.

Staff are asking the board to approve both applications.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

