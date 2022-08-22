CSRD on track to stop sounding of train whistles by Shuswap resort

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is proceeding with a train whistle cessation bylaw for the Taft Road rail crossing by Crazy Creek Resort. (Google image)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is proceeding with a bylaw that should help make stays a little quieter at a resort along the CP Rail line east of Sicamous.

At its Aug. 18 meeting, the regional district board gave three readings to a service establishment bylaw connected to a request to stop trains from whistling at the Taft Road railway crossing next to the Crazy Creek Resort property in Electoral Area E.

The whistle cessation bylaw comes in response to a request from the resort’s owners. Initially, the necessary safety infrastructure wasn’t in place at the crossing to apply to CP to stop train whistles from sounding.

A staff report to the board explained the CSRD completed a feasibility study in late 2021 which identified two options for safety upgrades at the crossing, one costing $434,000 and the other $666,000. However, earlier this year CP did its own upgrades at the crossing.

The purpose of the bylaw is to establish a service area and cost-recovery methods for the property owners (Crazy Creek) within the proposed service area to pay for liability insurance and administrative costs of stopping the trail whistle at the Taft Road crossing.

“The CSRD is now able to apply to CP Rail to have the train whistles stopped and requisition funds from the property owners to pay for the annual liability insurance and administrative costs to provide that service,” reads the report.

The cost of the feasibility study will be billed to the property owners for reimbursement prior to the bylaw being adopted by the board.

