CSRD passes dog control bylaw for Falkland, Salmon Valley communities

A dog control bylaw has been approved for Electoral Area D and will come into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

At its Aug. 19 meeting, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board of directors voted unanimously in support of the bylaw, which brings dog control service, but not a requirement for licensing to the electoral area.

A dog control bylaw already existed for Ranchero. The new bylaw will replace that one and cover the rest of Area D including Silver Creek, Falkland, Deep Creek and Glenemma.

The electoral area’s director, Rene Talbot, said he hoped staff would put out a report to the public to address misinformation.

“There’s been so much misinformation out there, especially on social media, and I’m hoping once this is in place the proper information will be put to the public so they really know what the dog control service is…,” said Talbot.

“The other thing is, people don’t realize you can’t just put a dog down, you need a court order.

Talbot noted zoning bylaws already in place in Electoral Area D deal with dog kennels.

The bylaw does include an exemption for livestock guardian dogs – dogs located on the same parcel as the domestic livestock on land classified as a farm under B.C.’s Assessment Act.

When the new bylaw comes into effect, it will replace the current Ranchero-only legislation.

According to the CSRD, the taxation cost to Area D residents for the dog control service is estimated at $24.37 per year for the average residential property with an assessed value of $354,905.

During the board’s discussion of the bylaw, members of the public seated in the boardroom attempted to comment, with one critical of the timing of the bylaw. Board chair Kevin Flynn reiterated the bylaw doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1. 2022. Flynn and the board refused to allow any further public comment. He said there’d already been “significant opportunity” for the public to provide input on the bylaw to staff and Talbot.

“I know it’s emotional,” said Flynn, stressing the board makes decisions for the good of the community.

