CSRD provides funding for events position

The District of Sicamous will update signs outside the civic centre, with an LED reader board to be integrated with the sign on Main Street. (District of Sicamous image)

The District of Sicamous will be looking to hire someone proficient with audio/visual equipment now that funding for the position has been approved by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

At their Feb. 15 meeting, CSRD board directors approved three separate requests from the District of Sicamous for money from the Electoral Area E Rural Sicamous/Malakwa’s economic opportunity fund.

One of the requests was for $60,000 for the development and construction of new highway entrance signs. Another request was for $55,000 for a digital reader board for outside the district civic centre.

Regarding the first request, the district has already spent $40,000 on the design and initial engineering. For the second request, the district has spent $$5,000 on a redesign of the existing signs outside the civic centre. The LED reader board would be integrated with a redesigned Main Street sign.

A third request – the only one that didn’t receive unanimous board approval – was for $50,000 a year over three years for an events position.

Speaking specifically to the board on this latter request, District of Sicamous town manager Evan Parliament said it would be for a contract position with the district, someone with technical expertise who would be responsible setting up events, as well as managing rentals of district event equipment. The successful candidate would work closely alongside district events co-ordinator Jamie Sherlock.

“This person is boots on the ground, grabbing power cords, grabbing anything operational,” Parliament elaborated in a News interview. “Jamie’s job is marketing and promotion, registration of all events, whether it’s for kids, seniors, Canada Day, she’ll be doing the marketing and promotion of those and handling registration and booking facilities. Once those events are booked, then this operational person will take over and make sure the logistics are handled… anything to do with operations, utilities, sound, staging, tenting, chairs and tables, etc.”

The first two requests were approved without question. The third, however, prompted City of Salmon Arm director Kevin Flynn to speak up, noting how Shuswap Tourism, a regional tourism marketing and promotion function of the CSRD, had its operational funding cut by Destination BC.

“Knowing that (Shuswap Tourism) is an organization we all participate in, and knowing that event co-ordination may need to be done more regionally – although the City of Salmon Arm is using some MRDT (Municipal and Regional District Tax or “hotel tax”) funds to do event co-ordination – Destination BC cut Shuswap Tourism’s funding significantly, and now we’ve got $150,000 potentially being committed to what I see as tourism initiatives by a member municipality. I kind of wonder has Tourism Shuswap provided input on this? Is there an ability of Tourism Shuswap to have a benefit of this?”

In response, CSRD chair and Electoral Area E director Rhona Martin explained how Sicamous and Area E doesn’t have the service club membership it once had – the organizations and people who used to do so many events – so it’s fallen on local government to take up the gauntlet. Martin also noted Sicamous and Area E doesn’t have an MRDT revenue stream as Salmon Arm does.

“It wouldn’t be much different from yours, where your hotel room tax is helping to fund something like that,” said Martin. “We don’t have a hotel room tax out our way, so it would be basically the same thing in my opinion.”

CSRD economic development officer and Shuswap Tourism head Robyn Cyr wasn’t opposed to Sicamous’ proposed use for the funding, acknowledging Sicamous’ annual events such as the Stomp and the recent Snow Fest are important to the region. She said her only concern is businesses that are having capacity issues – i.e. insufficient staffing and/or accommodation – during these events.

“We have to look at capacity for these events and making sure we’re not burdening our businesses…,” said Cyr.

In response, Sicamous councillor and acting director Malcolm Makayev said Sicamous’ events bring economic opportunities, one of those being an opportunity to increase capacity.

“We have two different hoteliers visiting Sicamous this month looking at 100 unit hotels because we’ve done studies to show there is a need for more capacity, there is a business plan that shows we can handle more capacity,” said Makayev. “So that’s why we’re doing this, to create economic opportunity.”

The board’s deliberation concluded with a vote in favour of the funding request, with only Electoral Area D director Rene Talbot opposed.

