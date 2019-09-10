The CSRD board directors that were elected in the fall of 2018: Kevin Flynn, Gary Sulz, Paul Demenok, Rene Talbot, Rhona Martin, Chad Eliason, Terry Rysz, David Brooks-Hill and Jay Simpson. Missing are Directors Karen Cathcart, Caleb Moss. (File photo)

CSRD recognized by province for carbon neutrality

The organization received a Level 4 award

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has been awarded the highest level Achievement of Carbon Neutrality from the Provincial-Union of BC Municipalities Green Communities Committee.

The Level 4 award comes after the CSRD successfully met the goal of corporate carbon neutrality for the 2018 reporting year.

In 2007-2008, the CSRD became a signatory to the BC Climate Action Charter, along with 182 other local governments. The CSRD has measured and reported carbon emissions to the Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program since 2010 and has continually taken measures to reduce corporate emissions.

READ MORE: Revelstoke landfill in trouble with B.C.’s environmental protection division

To become carbon neutral, an organization, business or government measures its carbon footprint, reduces that footprint as much as possible each fiscal year, offsets any emissions that cannot be reduced and reports on greenhouse gas emissions.

“The CSRD Board of Directors continue to support programs and initiatives that are aimed at addressing Climate Change,” said Ben Van Nostrand, team leader, Environmental Health. “As a result, the CSRD is one of only a handful of Regional Districts in the Province to achieve carbon neutrality and staff continue to explore opportunities to lower corporate emissions.”

READ MORE: CSRD makes landfill changes required by the environmental protection division

This is the second year in a row the CSRD has earned the highest honour given out by the Provincial-Union of BC Municipalities Green Communities Committee.

A formal letter of recognition was received by the CSRD along with the use of a BC Climate Action Community 2018 – Climate Leader logo.

READ MORE: CSRD applies for funding for a composting program at Revelstoke Landfill

 

