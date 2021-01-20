CSRD reviews COVID-19 policy after employee tests positive

City of Salmon Arm says only one of its staff has tested positive since March

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff reviewed its policies around health and safety after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (File photo)

A recent case of COVID-19 among staff has prompted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to look at updating its policies and plans around employee safety.

According to the regional district, a CSRD employee tested positive for the virus in late December – just before its Salmon Arm office building shut down for the holiday. According to a report to the CSRD board of directors, included in the Jan. 21 board meeting agenda, with the one confirmed case, management was advised by WorkSafe BC to review all policies and plans to ensure there are proper cleaning and reporting protocols within and that they are being followed. In reviewing those documents, staff found they needed to be updated as when they were originally approved, it appeared things might return to normal by the summer or fall of 2020.

Subsequently, staff asked the board support a minor amendment to the CSRD’s Return to Work Covid-19 Recovery Plan.

“The board should rest assured that management is diligent in following all rules, guidelines and protocols as dictated by both Interior Health and WorkSafe BC, and those guidelines and protocols are fully contained within the Recovery Guide, which remains up to date and available on the CSRD website,” writes Jodi Pierce, the regional district’s financial services and human resources manager, in the report.

Asked if the City of Salmon Arm staff had experienced any positive tests of the virus, city director of corporate services Erin Jackson said only one case has been confirmed since March, and it had minimal impact on operations.

