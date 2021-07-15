CSRD sends fire crews to help protect Seymour Arm during evacuation alert

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District deployed three firefighting crews to Seymour Arm on Wednesday, July 14, after an evacuation alert was issued for the community. (CSRD photo)

Firefighters from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) have been deployed to Seymour Arm as the community remains on evacuation alert due to a nearby wildfire.

The regional district issued the evacuation alert Wednesday morning, July 14, after the Hunakwa Lake fire expanded to 230 hectares. According to the alert, the fire, located southeast of Seymour Arm, was growing and could pose a danger.

On the same day, the CSRD announced on its Facebook page that three fire crews were being sent to the Seymour Arm area to assist with fire protection in that community.

As of Thursday morning, July 15, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said the lightning-caused Hunakwa Lake fire remained at 230 hectares. Asked if it had dispatched firefighters or aircraft, a BCWS spokesperson said the fire was being monitored.

The BC Wildfire Service did have six personnel responding to the 500-hectare Momich Lake fire by Adams Lake on Thursday morning. They were being assisted by local industry. A structural protection unit was also on site.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for two properties near the Momich Lake fire.

