CSRD, Sicamous under pressure to find location for downtown recycling depot

Until a new site is established in Sicamous for a downtown recycling depot, residents can take their accepted materials to the Sicamous landfill depot, shown above. (CSRD photo)

Pressure is on to find a recycling solution in Sicamous.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports Recycle BC has expressed concern that Sicamous has been without a downtown recycling depot since the Parkland Mall site ceased operation in June.

As the CSRD’s contract with the provincial organization requires a downtown Sicamous location, the regional district has asked Recycle BC for an extension, until June 2020, to find a suitable site.

Currently, Sicamous residents are able to take their recyclables to the local landfill in 2 Mile.

In June of this year, the CSRD began a process of moving Sicamous’ recycling depot to the Finlayson Street bottle depot. The intent was to have a one-stop drop-off location for accepted recyclables.

“This has been shown to increase the amount of recyclables collected and would be consistent with the CSRD’s other member municipalities,” states the CSRD in a related Oct. 21 news release, adding it was also an opportunity to increase the hours of depot operation from 24 to 36 hours per week.

However, the District of Sicamous wanted more time to discuss the move, after which Sicamous’ council decided it didn’t support the move.

“We do not support locating recycling facilities in our downtown core, as it contravenes section 8.5.3 of our official community plan… it compromises beautification efforts to our downtown core,” wrote Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz in a letter to the CSRD. The most convenient and accessible location for the recycling services in our opinion is at 1133 Eagle Pass Way, the Parkland Mall,” writes Mayor Terry Rysz in a letter to the CSRD.”

The CSRD points out the Parkland Mall location is not zoned to permit recycling, which can only take place on property zoned for industrial use.

The District of Sicamous conducted a recycling service poll, to which 58 per cent of the respondents (522 people) said they preferred the initial proposal of amalgamating recycling services at the Finlayson Sicamous Return-It Bottle Depot site. Thirty-eight per cent of respondents (347 people) preferred the former Parkland Mall site. Another three per cent (31 people) were in favour of the recycle depot being moved to the industrial park.

The CSRD says it has asked the District of Sicamous for a list of acceptable alternative sites, so they can be reviewed and a mutually acceptable site can be determined.

“Staff from both organizations are working together to resolve the situation.”

