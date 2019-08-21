CSRD to asses rural Sicamous, South Shuswap housing needs

UBCM to provide $33,000 through 2019 Housing Needs Reports initiative

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be investigating housing needs in the South Shuswap and rural areas around Sicamous.

The regional district is receiving $33,000 through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) fund a report on housing needs in electoral areas C and E. The funds are being released through a UBCM initiative called the 2019 Housing Needs Reports program.

Read More: Affordable housing plan for Sicamous unveiled

Read More: Alberta man killed in Highway 97A collision south of Sicamous

A condition of the funding is that the report must be completed by July 15, 2020. It also specifies the report will have to be published online for free public access.

“I think this is a good news story. This is a study that we need to do in these rural electoral areas because we don’t have really good information at this time to allow us to proceed or not proceed, or what target market to go after,” said Electoral Area C Director Paul Demenok.

Demenok added an earlier labour market study concluded that housing has major effects on other areas of the economy. and socially there are major needs as well.

Read More: Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Read More: Salmon Arm pool to close for maintenance

“I continue to hear from folks that there is no place to rent and families are really, really struggling – $1600 to $1700 per month has become what people are asking for almost a deplorable place,” said CSRD board chair and Area E director Rhona Martin.

“I hope that we get some good information out of this.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert
Next story
RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

Just Posted

Salmon Arm thrift stores temporarily refuse donations to keep up with glut

Too much stuff for storage space, staff shortage, main reasons for sporadic closures

CSRD to asses rural Sicamous, South Shuswap housing needs

UBCM to provide $33,000 through 2019 Housing Needs Reports initiative

Shuswap woman protests for family court reform

Goals include increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves

Salmon Arm pool to close for maintenance

SASCU Recreation Centre shutdown to last for two weeks, re-opens Sept. 9

Alberta man killed in Highway 97A collision south of Sicamous

Aug. 16 crash under investigation by the RCMP and BC Coroners Service

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

The incident involved a police chase, taser, and a destroyed vehicle

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Heavy police responses in Kamloops connected to unfounded weapons calls

Mounties were seen in Westsyde and in North Kamloops on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning

Letter: Festivalgoer says thank you by shopping in Salmon Arm

Writer expresses gratitude to Roots and Blues and community

Suspect drops white powder running from police near Kelowna playground

Kelowna RCMP responded to reports of two individuals swinging a chain in a park

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

Most Read