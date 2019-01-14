CSRD wants commercial paper and packaging accepted for recycling

Recycle BC, the agency that handles the CSRD recycling network does not accept commercial recycling

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board expressed their desire to improve the ability of businesses in the region to access local recycling programs at their Jan. 10 board meeting, and are asking the provincial government for a change in policy to allow for it.

CSRD directors voted unanimously to send a letter to the Ministry of Environment requesting the Recycle BC Stewardship Program be altered to include commercially generated recycling at their Jan 10 meeting.

Currently, Recycle BC, which is the agency that handles recycling operations for the CSRD recycling depot network, only accepts recyclables from residential consumers. Commercially-generated recycling is not permitted to be dropped off at CSRD operated recycling depots.

“One of the challenges in administering the program is to ensure the depot operators and staff are not accepting commercially generated materials for recycling. This, in turn, causes challenges for businesses to recycle their materials,” says Ben Van Nostrand the CSRD’s environmental health services team leader in a report to the board.

“These materials are the same products accepted from residents at depots,” he said

“Not allowing commercially-generated printed paper and packaging into the Recycle BC Stewardship Program results in increased cost for local government and reduced recycling options for commercial businesses in the region,” states a press release from the CSRD

Board chair Rhona Martin asked whether CSRD landfill and transfer stations would have the capacity to accept additional materials.

The board was informed by staff that Recycle BC’s service should be able to handle any extra volume generated from adding commercially generated recyclables into the program at all CSRD disposal sites.

