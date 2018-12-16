An antique piece of survey equipment used by Peter Jennings was recently obtained by the CSRD. (CSRD Photo)

CSRD Wants help figuring out antique survey equipment

The piece of equipment was used by Peter Jennings to map out the North Fork Wild near Craigellachie

An item of great historical significance obtained by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has them wishing it came with an instruction manual.

The regional district have come into possession of an original piece of of survey equipment used by Peter Jennings to survey the North Fork Wild. The North Fork Wild 51.42 acre property crisscrossed with trails and renowned for its beauty and biodiversity which is now maintained by the CSRD. The preserved natural area east of Craigallachie near the north fork of the Perry River was donated to the CSRD by Jennings in 2012 to ensure its natural values are conserved.

Related:Trail Alliance seeks grants for trail improvements

“The CSRD has obtained this item of equipment and many of Jennings’ original records as part of his estate. The survey tool comes with an antique compass, which has many components. We have not been able to figure out how these parts work together,” a release from the CSRD reads.

The regional district is looking for help from members of the public who might have information on the equipment. Those with information are asked to contact contact Kristina Flackman the CSRD’s Community Parks and Recreation Coordinator, at 250-833-5932. The first person to solve the mystery will win a CSRD baseball cap and stainless steel water bottle.

The survey equipment was used by Jennings who along with his lifelong friend Gerald King conducted an exhaustive mapping survey of the North Fork Wild beginning in the early 1970s. The pair invested countless hours developing a trail network which gives its users access to the area’s hemlock and cedar forests as well as sandy beaches and the Lower Perry River Canyon.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Warm weather ahead for Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

CSRD Wants help figuring out antique survey equipment

The piece of equipment was used by Peter Jennings to map out the North Fork Wild near Craigellachie

Warm weather ahead for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada says no snow at lower altitudes until Wednesday night

Shuswap SPCA seeking property for new facility

Organization would like location closer to town centre

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take it to overtime against Wenatchee Wild

Silverbacks earn a point, even the gap in 4-3 OT loss

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Kelowna Gospel Mission celebrates Grandpa Lloyd’s success

In a video it shares how an outreach worker helped get Lloyd off the streets

Canada’s ambassador meets with second detainee in China

Global Affairs says John McCallum, Canada’s ambassador to China, met with Spavor Sunday

‘They’re coming:’ Flying cars may appear in urban skies by 2023

Air taxis will number 15,000 and become a global market worth $32 billion by 2035

B.C. VIEWS: Andrew Wilkinson on taxes, ICBC and union changes

Opposition leader sees unpredictable year ahead in 2019

5 tips for self-care, mental wellness this holiday season

Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions urging British Columbians to prioritize self care through festive season

VIDEO: Craft growers will add to recreational market, cannabis producer says

Two B.C. men say their expertise in running small legal medical grow-ops a benefit to recreational market

Christmas wish for Mirielle: love and carpets

Mirielle was born with misshapen back legs and after a tough life on the streets, is looking for a forever home.

Vegan chocolatiers set up shop in Penticton

Celine Nativel and David Mullner, of Maison Mulnati French Vegan Chocolates, discuss their craft

Most Read