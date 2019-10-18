CSRD won’t pursue referendum for Centennial Field purchase

The CSRD will not be pursuing a referendum to borrow $1.77 million to purchase Centennial Field in Blind Bay. (CSRD Photo)

South Shuswap residents have said “no” to borrowing $1.77 million for the purchase of Centennial Field, and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board is following suit.

At its Oct. 17 meeting, the CSRD board decided the regional district would not be proceeding with a referendum on proposed bylaws to establish a new community park service and to borrow the needed funds to purchase the Blind Bay property for the creation of a community park.

The public already voiced its opposition to the bylaws through an alternative approval process (AAP). A total of 1,501 responses were received through the AAP; only 671 (10 per cent) were required to stop the board from proceeding with the bylaws, after which it could seek assent through a referendum.

The CSRD board received the results of the AAP at the Oct. 17 meeting. During the meeting, South Shuswap Electoral Area C alternate director Jennifer Dies told the board there was no desire to proceed with a referendum at this time, and that any future plans for the creation of a new community park in Blind Bay would need to address some of the questions and concerns raised by residents during the AAP process.

