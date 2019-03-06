Curbside waste, recycling collection considered for South Shuswap

The CSRD has launched a survey gathering the public’s thought’s on the possibility of curbside garbage collection in the South Shuswap. (CSRD Photo)

South Shuswap residents are being asked to chime in on a curbside collection service for garbage and recycling proposed for the area.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has created a survey allowing residents of Electoral Area C to share their thoughts on the establishment of a residential curbside collection service for garbage and recycling. An information page regarding the program and answers to some frequently asked questions are also now available on the CSRD’s website.

To access the survey, go to www.csrd.bc.ca and search Electoral Area C Curbside Collection.

The CSRD is planning a six-month community engagement process to explain the proposed service and gather feedback from citizens. As part of this, the CSRD intends to conduct an online and mail-out survey for residents, hold public information meetings and open houses, and provide information to the public through advertising, the CSRD website and social media.

The initiative would only proceed if there is sufficient public support.

The proposal would see weekly curbside garbage collection and unlimited collection of mixed recyclables once every two weeks. The program would involve each household paying a flat-rate user fee of approximately $135 annually, whether they use the service or not, plus a $3 user-pay system for each week garbage is collected. Bi-weekly recycling pick-up would be at no extra cost to residents.

According to the CSRD’s website, the proposed waste collection program would be similar to other area-wide services, where there is no option to opt out of the base rate.

The CSRD would supply refuse containers that track and record when garbage is collected using a bar code system. If there was no waste placed at the curb, there would be no user-fee charged. The cart would fit approximately the contents of two regular-sized garbage bags.

According to the CSRD, curbside collection programs have been shown to increase the recycling collected and decrease the amount of garbage sent to the landfill.

