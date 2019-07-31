Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie truck pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

  • Jul. 31, 2019 2:20 p.m.
  • News

The food trailer of a popular Kamloops poutinerie is being sought by police.

The trailer belongs to Frenchies Poutinerie, which sells its gravy and cheese curd-covered fries in the city’s downtown.

Reports indicate the trailer may have been spotted in Tuesday night near Salmo, a small town in the Kootenays, about 30 minutes northeast of Trail. However, those sightings may have been of a different food truck and trailer that operates in the region, the La Poutinery.

Read more: Food trucks feed festivalgoers’ want for unique dining experience

Read more: Taco Thursday: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

Read more: Food truck options to expand in Salmon Arm

The company posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday night, July 30, asking the public to keep an eye out for the distinctive-looking trailer:

“Hey guys, can you please all share this. Someone stole our food trailer and we really need it back. I have put my heart and sweat into this thing, not to mention the countless hours of customizing it and getting it ready for events. We have been prepping for the past week for our big event this weekend. We have several thousand pounds of potatoes cut and prepped just to have someone %*#%+ steal it. If anyone has seen anything, please message us ASAP. It was stolen from downtown Kamloops, B.C.”

Anybody with information on the location of the Frenchies Poutinerie food trailer is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Files from Kamloops This Week

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Predatory’ grizzly euthanized after B.C. man survives attack
Next story
Popular Okanagan Rail Trail parking spot to undergo work

Just Posted

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

Accused pleads not guilty in Shuswap cannabis trafficking case

Offences alleged to have taken place in October 2018 in Sicamous

Community bike park in the South Shuswap closed for upgrades

John Evdokimoff bike park in White Lake is temporarily closed

Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Preliminary inquiry regarding three charges from August 2018 blaze set to begin Sept. 30

Filmmaker sees role for Shuswap on the silver screen

Movie business veteran Dan Rizzuto inspired by surroundings of Salmon Arm

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Freedom Mobile throws hat into Kelowna’s cellphone provider ring

More competition means better prices for Canadians, MP says

Curds away: Police seek popular poutinerie pilfered from Kamloops

Frenchies Poutinerie asks public to keep eyes open for distinctive trailer

Horseshoe players compete in Summerland

Tournament on Saturday drew 30 participants from the region

Kelowna police search for man with gun

According to eye witnesses, there was an altercation between a man and woman

5 new winery, cidery, distillery and brewery tasting rooms to try

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Salmon Arm lacrosse team falls short at provincial championships

Outlaws finish season with two wins, two losses

Popular Okanagan Rail Trail parking spot to undergo work

Parking on Westkal Road in Coldstream won’t be available as upgrades are done starting early August

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Most Read