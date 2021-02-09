Shuswap resident and engineer Tony Guerra talks over the city’s wastewater treatment plant with city engineer Jenn Wilson at a city open house into treatment plant options for expansion on Feb. 13, 2020. City council and staff agreed on Feb. 8, 2021 to expand the existing site. (File photo)

Shuswap resident and engineer Tony Guerra talks over the city’s wastewater treatment plant with city engineer Jenn Wilson at a city open house into treatment plant options for expansion on Feb. 13, 2020. City council and staff agreed on Feb. 8, 2021 to expand the existing site. (File photo)

Current site of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant chosen for expansion

Odour, discharge into lake main concerns of those opposed to existing location

Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant will be staying where it is.

Regarding a needed expansion due to population growth, council voted unanimously Feb. 8 to support staff’s recommendation to go with the existing site at 121 Narcisse St. NW, next to Churches Thrift Shop.

Cost was the main factor for those who favoured the current site, said Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works. He was referring to a two-year process that included citizen feedback.

Of the four locations shortlisted, expansion of the current site was the least expensive at an estimated $50 million. Minion Field was next at $101 million, while the north industrial park and the light industrial park options were each estimated in the $115 million range.

Niewenhuizen said the city will need to borrow most of the funds. He said borrowing the amount for one of the other shortlisted sites would likely be beyond the city’s capability, so grants would be needed.

Those residents opposed to the existing site were mainly concerned about odour and environmental effects – primarily the discharge of sewage into the lake.

Niewenhuizen said odour can be reduced with stringent new measures included in the cost estimate.

As for discharge of treated effluent into Shuswap Lake, Niewenhuizen said because there is a provincial moratorium on outfalls into the lake, “the outfall remains where it is for all options…”

Read more: Salmon Arm to study potential sites for expanding sewage treatment plant

Read more: Sniffing out options for expansion of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant

Read more: Options for Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant narrow to four

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked if the province imposed the moratorium because it wants to move away from putting effluent into lakes. Niewenhuizen said the reason is the province doesn’t want any more large developments around the lake that would discharge sewage into it. He noted that outfalls in Sicamous, Vernon, Penticton and Kelowna are in the same proverbial boat.

Cannon said she still thinks the city needs to look at not putting effluent in the lake.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked if the province is limiting outflows in the lake, will it at some point ask for their removal?

Niewenhuizen said pretty well all major cities discharge into a water body. He said Salmon Arm’s is where it is because it’s the safest location in terms of water intakes.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said it’s important to know that what is being discharged is close to drinking water. He said it’s not drinking water and he won’t drink it, but the discharge, based on all the tests run on it, didn’t have anything to do with the past summer’s algal bloom.

“I think we’re doing a disservice to our treatment plant and our staff and everybody else if we don’t make sure people are aware of that.”

He also said if the provincial or federal government decided municipalities can’t discharge into water bodies, there would need to be some major grants available for the close to 100 per cent that would need to change.

In 2019, Niewenhuizen told council the plant, without an expansion, had an estimated two to five years of service left, based on population.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmShuswap Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses
Next story
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm’s wastewater treatment plant. (File photo)
Current site of Salmon Arm’s sewage treatment plant chosen for expansion

Odour, discharge into lake main concerns of those opposed to existing location

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Salmar Theatres manager Joel de Boer said the best way to support the local theatres right now during the shutdown is to become a member with the Salmar Community Association. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmar Theatres staff eager for Dr. Bonnie Henry to call “action”

Laser projector, screen upgrades mean no more 3D movies at Salmar Grand

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted unanimously in support of a policy against racism within the organization. (File photo)
CSRD adopts policy against racism within organization

Training on the topic of racism encouraged for elected officials and staff

The highway between Vernon and Armstrong was closed for a crash involving two trucks the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10. (Sarah Chrystal photo)
Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways

Concrete dividers coming between Vernon and Armstrong, and in Summerland

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Letter: Trudeau’s claims about securing of vaccines difficult to believe

Writer says he wouldn’t by a used vehicle from prime minister

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Keremeos girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Goose cull on target for Vernon

Tight timeline as city prepares to rid beaches of hundreds of birds

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

Lumby area resident Ramona Schwartz asked neighbours if they too spotted the trail of lights streaking through skies around 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Ramona Schwartz - Facebook)
Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite lights Lumby’s skies

No, it’s not space invaders… it’s Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

Jason Yadlowski has been on kidney dialysis for over a year, but was given a second chance at life last week when he received a transplant. His hospital parner is former Penticton Indian Band Chief Stewart Phillip who also received a new kidney the same week. (Contributed)
Two Pentictonites get kidney transplants three days apart

‘I’m going to live life to the fullest with my kids for my donor’s family too,’ says Jason Yadlowski

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Most Read