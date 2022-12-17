Curtis Sagmoen back in Vernon court for breach of probation

Sagmoen’s hearing Thursday was adjourned to Jan. 12 to fix a date for trial

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his trial. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Curtis Sagmoen is back in Vernon court.

The North Okanagan man appeared in provincial court Thursday, Dec. 15, for breaching his probation order.

Sagmoen will return to court Jan. 12 to fix a date for trial, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Sagmoen was arrested on April 26 for failing to comply with his probation order. At a bail hearing on May 4, he was released on all of his current charges on $1,000 cash bail, with several conditions.

Sagmoen’s release came days after his charge of assaulting a female police officer was stayed by the Crown on April 26. That same day, he was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He was then charged with five more counts of breaching probation on April 28.

Sagmoen has been in and out of court repeatedly over crimes of violence against sex trade workers.

On Dec. 20, 2019, he was found guilty of wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun. He was given time served and 36 months probation.

Two months later, Sagmoen was again found guilty on an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry. In this case, Sagmoen had caused the woman bodily harm by running over her with an ATV at the Salmon River Road property where he resided.

The Sagmoen farm on Salmon River Road was the subject of an extensive search in October 2017 after the remains of Traci Genereaux were discovered. Police consider her death suspicious but have yet to lay charges.

Sagmoen’s probation conditions include a ban from having any contact with sex trade workers.

Brendan Shykora

