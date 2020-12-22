Curtis Sagmoen charged with assaulting North Okanagan police officer

The offence allegedly took place on Oct. 29 in or near Spallumcheen

Curtis Sagmoen, 39, has returned to court facing a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

During a first appearance in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Tuesday, Dec. 22 via videoconferencing, Sagmoen’s lawyer, Lisa Helps, requested an adjournment to Jan. 7, 2021 so Sagmoen could consult with counsel.

Sagmoen was not present and he is not in custody. His next appearance will be at the Vernon Law Courts.

The charge alleges that on Oct. 29, 2020, Sagmoen assaulted a police officer, Cpl. Kovacs, who was engaged in the execution of his duty. The offence is alleged to have taken place in Spallumcheen. No further details were provided.

Citizens had reported on social media on Oct. 29 that several police vehicles could be seen in Silver Creek on Salmon River Road, on and around the Sagmoen farm. Sagmoen’s parents own the farm and he had been staying there.

RCMP responded to questions about the police presence via email the next day, saying that Vernon North Okanagan RCMP executed a search warrant in the 2000-block of Salmon River Road on Oct. 29.

“One person was arrested by police and has since been released.”

No further information was issued by police regarding their presence at the farm.

On Oct. 21, Vernon RCMP issued a warning that anyone involved in the sex trade not respond to any requests for their services or engage in any activity in the Salmon River Road area. Police released a photo of Sagmoen along with the warning, stating the photo was “in the interest of safety.”

Sagmoen is under a probation order that states he must not have contact with any sex trade worker, escort, or person offering paid dating or companion services. He has been convicted of assaulting and threatening sex trade workers on or near the Salmon River Road property.

