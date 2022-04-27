Curtis Sagmoen’s charge of assaulting a police officer stayed by Crown

Sagmoen was set to go to trial soon for the charge connected to an October 2020 arrest

Curtis Sagmoen has had his charge of assault against a police officer stayed.

The North Okanagan man would have soon gone to trial over the charge that stems from an incident in 2020.

Crown counsel stayed the charge on Tuesday, April 26 after concluding that the charge assessment standard was no longer met, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service.

Sagmoen’s assault charge came after he allegedly lunged at a police officer while he was under arrest and in handcuffs, pushing her against a wall, at his family farm on Salmon River Road on Oct. 29, 2020.

Police haven’t said why they were at Sagmoen’s property that day other than to execute a search warrant. A few days earlier, police had issued a public warning to sex trade workers in the area about Sagmoen, who has a history of violence against sex workers and was put on strict probation orders not to interact with them.

Sagmoen was found guilty of wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun on Dec. 20, 2019, but was given time served and 36 months probation.

Two months later, Sagmoen was found guilty for a second time when he returned to court to face an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry. In this case, Sagmoen had caused the woman bodily harm by running over her with an ATV at the Salmon River Road farm.

The Sagmoen farm was the subject of an extensive search in October 2017 after the remains of Traci Genereaux were discovered. Police consider her death suspicious but have yet to lay charges.

The Prosecution Service uses a two-part test to find out whether criminal charges will be approved and a prosecution initiated. The Crown has to measure evidence against whether there is a “substantial likelihood” of conviction and a public interest requiring prosecution, McLaughlin explained.

“In this case, after a careful review of all of the available evidence, the assessing Crown concluded the standard was no longer met and directed a stay of proceedings,” McLaughlin said.

RCMP again on April 11, 2022 issued a warning to sex trade workers of Sagmoen.

