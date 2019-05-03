Custom bikes stolen from Vernon BMX Club

Among the bikes that were stolen were two, one-of-a-kind custom bikes worth over $3,500 each.

The Vernon BMX club got hit by bike thieves this week.

On Thursday, May 2, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were notified by the Vernon BMX club that a moto shed located on their property was entered and two BMX style bikes of long serving volunteers and coaches were taken.

“The bikes that were taken belong to our track director and a long time serving member of the club of over 20 years. Both volunteer numerous hours a year to the club and program and it is heart breaking that the thieves just helped themselves to property that doesn’t belong to them,” said BMX Club president Shylo Orchard.

The bikes stolen from the BMX Club include two, one-of-a-kind, custom bikes both worth over $3,500 each.

“It is evident that bike theft is on the rise given the fact that the weather is warmer and bikes are now out of storage, being used and more visible,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “Recording your bike serial number or registering your bike with Garage 529 are two ways that if your bike is stolen and recovered, it can be returned to you. The police recover a lot of bikes, but unfortunately there is no way to trace them back to the owner if not reported with the proper information, like a serial number.”

The RCMP is reminding bike owners to be diligent in securing their property and to report their bike thefts to police when they occur. To learn more information about Garage 529 and to register your bike, visit https://project529.com/garage.

Anyone with any information about this recent bike theft is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

