Customers irritated after bear spray allegedly deployed outside Kelowna pub

Patrons of Leopold’s Tavern got more than a pint of beer Monday night when someone allegedly deployed bear spray outside of the pub.

The irritant wafted in through the tavern’s open doors causing customers’ eyes and noses to sting.

Several people had to leave the establishment as they couldn’t stop coughing after the incident.

According to those on the scene, police arrived shortly after 9 p.m. and told them a man had allegedly deployed a substance believed to be bear spray and they were looking for the suspect.

The suspect was described as wearing camouflage pants, a white hoodie and a black hat and was last seen on Bernard Avenue near the Sails.

It’s unclear what caused the man to allegedly use the bear spray.

CrimeKelownaRCMP