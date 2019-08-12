The Sea to Sky gondola in Squamish. (Flickr)

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

The company operating the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish says the damage total will reach into the millions of dollars for what police have said appears to be a deliberate act of destruction.

A statement from Sea to Sky Gondola says 18 to 20 of the 30 gondola cabins and the main cable will need replacing.

It says it is working with the lift manufacturer and the RCMP to determine its next steps towards reopening.

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the gondola cable at the tourist attraction sending several unoccupied cabins plummeting to the ground early Saturday.

RCMP spokeswoman Const. Ashley MacKay says the police have no further updates on the investigation.

The company says they are working to relocate as many as possible weddings and events that have been scheduled at the top of the gondola.

The Sea to Sky Gondola officially opened in May 2014, and carries between 1,500 and 3,000 people who visit the gondola every day during the summer season, with each cabin holding up to eight people.

When in operation, it takes around 10 minutes to reach an elevation of 885 metres above Howe Sound.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

Just Posted

Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Sicamous community group seeks to expand nutrition, mental health services

Fundraising campaign underway to help Eagle Valley Community Support Society

Water quality advisory issued for Scotch Creek Fire Hall

Unacceptable levels of coliform bacteria has led to an advisory from the CSRD

UPDATE: Salmon Arm laundromat reopens after dryer fire

Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Air quality statement with mix of sun, showers and cloud

Your weather report for Monday, August 12th, 2019.

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There has been no recent growth on the blaze near Oliver

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Kelowna police on scene of serious collision involving cyclist

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Woman located after missing for five days

Police say police Megan Roberts was picked up by a truck Sunday afternoon heading toward Hedley

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Most Read