Penticton city councillor Katie Robinson cuts mayor John Vassilaki’s tie at the start of the June 7 meeting because everyone knows you don’t wear ties in Penticton after May long weekend. (City video)

Penticton city councillor Katie Robinson cuts mayor John Vassilaki’s tie at the start of the June 7 meeting because everyone knows you don’t wear ties in Penticton after May long weekend. (City video)

Cutting ties with the Penticton mayor

Mayor John Vassilaki had his tie cut in half at the start of the council meeting

Wearing ties after May long weekend is a big no-no in Penticton and the mayor should have known better, said councillor Katie Robinson.

At the start of the June 7 city council meeting, Robinson proceeded to cut mayor John Vassilaki’s tie off, with the longtime local politician commenting that ‘another expensive tie has gone to pot.’

“It’s the first meeting after May long and I believe you’re still wearing a tie. That’s a big no-no in our town Mr. Mayor,” said Robinson with scissors in hand.

According to the city’s communication staff, no one is really sure when this started but it’s now a Penticton tradition, heralding the start of summer and Penticton’s casual vibe.

In fact, it isn’t not unusual to see councillors and the mayor in Hawaiian shirts with staff and business people in shorts and beach-like attire around the city during summer months.

Penticton, is after all, a beach town, with a more laidback vibe than bigger cities like Vancouver, Calgary and Surrey.

READ ALSO: Penticton Vees bring back old friend for play-by-play

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From Afghanistan to Fraser Lake: The mechanics of a refugee
Next story
ALS Awareness Month: Society campaigns to make Canada No. 1 for clinical trials

Just Posted

A 28-lot subdivision in the Hillcrest area in Salmon Arm has run into a hitch because of a city requirement to put Telus and BC Hydro lines underground. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm developer questions city’s ethics in dispute over Telus lines

Parkview Elementary student Hazel Spanke cuts the ceremonial ribbon on the school’s new Buddy Bench on June 6. She was accompanied by Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz, SD83 director of instruction Carol-Ann Leidloff, SD83 assistant superintendent Ryan Brennan, PAC secretary Tracey Wiebe, Parkview principal Carla Schneider and PAC president Siobahn Rich. (Contributed)
Sicamous elementary school students have a new place to find a buddy

Jim Miyashita loads his truck with boxes of expired food placed at the back door of the Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods by supervisor Rick Dion. Jim and Debbie Miyashita and Save-On-Foods are part of Loop, a program that partners farms with grocers to see that expired food gets used as feed, and not sent to the landfill. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm farmers and grocer partners in program keeping expired food out of landfill

Graduating student at Salmon Arm Secondary, Glitter Esquivias, in costume as the Dormouse, receives a $1,000 scholarship and award from longtime teacher Graham Gomme on June 2, created in memory of his mother-in-law, Mary Fowler. The award is the Mary Fowler Memorial Award for Performing Arts at SAS.
Alice in Wonderland closes with special honour for Salmon Arm student