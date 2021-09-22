A cyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Oliver Sept. 21. (Submitted)

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being hit in Oliver

Witnesses report the cyclist drove into the path of a pickup truck on Highway 97

A cyclist was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital after being struck by a pickup truck on Highway 97 in Oliver Tuesday.

The crash took place around 12:30 p.m. at Enterprise Way and Highway 97 North, closing the highway for about an hour.

Police, fire and paramedics attended the collision where witnesses at the scene and an interview with the driver indicated the cyclist cut across the southbound lanes and into the path of the pickup truck. The driver told police he could not avoid the cyclist. The driver remained at scene.

The cyclist suffered a head injury in the crash, said police.

Paramedics were planning to take him to Penticton Regional Hospital however, after being assessed it was decided to airlift him via helicopter from Oliver to Kelowna General Hospital.

Oliver Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth spoke with the wife of the injured man Wednesday morning. She said he is doing well with no broken bones but he did require surgery.

“She was very thankful that he was wearing a helmet. She also mentioned how amazingly positive the staff at KGH were considering how overwhelmed they have been of late,” said Wrigglesworth.

