RCMP are investigating an incident Wednesday in Summerland where a male cyclist was found deceased on Dale Meadows Road. (file photo)

Cyclist found dead on Summerland road

A 54-year-old cyclist was found deceased on Dale Meadows Road in Summerland Wednesday

Summerland RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a cyclist was found dead in Summerland Wednesday afternoon.

According to RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda Summerland officers and emergency services responded to a call of a downed cyclist around 1:42 p.m. on Dale Meadows Road.

He said witnesses described finding the man on the road suffering serious injuries.

“Sadly, the 54-year-old Summerland man succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene,” said Bayda in a news release Thursday morning. “Our investigators are now trying to piece together what caused the crash.”

READ MORE: One cyclist dead after being struck by a semi-truck in Kelowna

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident as well as anyone who has a dash camera and was driving in the area.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s sudden death, in an effort to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died. Due to the privacy of the deceased, his name will not be released.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416.

 

