Rescue crews were called to Smith Creek Road on Thursday evening

A cyclist has been rescued from a West Kelowna trail after she fell on Thursday evening (April 8).

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the Smith Creek Road area around 8 p.m.

The woman is being transported to hospital for treatment.

The severity of her injuries is unknown.

