Northbound lanes on Harvey at Richter are backed up after a pedestrian was struck. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ after collision with dump truck in Kelowna

The woman sustained injuries to one of her legs, according to RCMP

A cyclist sustained serious injuries after a collision with a dump truck on Harvey Avenue and Richter Street near downtown Kelowna.

Const. James Ward with the Central Okanagan Traffic Services said it is currently unknown whether the truck struck the cyclist or the cyclist struck the truck.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out what happened. The cyclist sustained serious leg injuries. We don’t know if it’s hips or pelvis, but it’s serious,” he said.

He said they’re waiting for analysts to show up so they get a better idea as to what happened.

Ward said currently, they aren’t sure if the cyclist’s injuries are life-threatening.

“From what I’ve been told, it was a hip-pelvis injury… and something got cut open too. Generally, those are pretty serious and can be life-threatening just because of the blood vessels down there.”

“We have some members going to the hospital to monitor the victim and find out what their status is.”

Police continue to direct traffic on the scene as the investigation has one northbound lane, including the turning lane onto Richter, blocked.

Northbound traffic on Harvey is moving, but slowly.

If you witnessed the incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ: Undisclosed video evidence comes to light in West Kelowna murder trial

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We either make a difference or we don’t’: Revelstoke teen leads protest in support of BLM
Next story
Revelstoke, North Okanagan RCMP team up to nab Alberta man, stolen BMW

Just Posted

Revelstoke, North Okanagan RCMP team up to nab Alberta man, stolen BMW

Helicopter, dogs used in North Okanagan highway arrest

Salmon Arm West bridge construction expected to begin in fall 2020

Budget for Highway 1 project up $20 million over intial 2016 estimate

No active confirmed COVID-19 cases in Interior Health: BCCDC

Numbers from the BCCDC’s dashboard show 193 of the 195 COVID-19 cases in the region have recovered

Refugee family assists former hosts in effort to stop rising water of Shuswap Lake

Alahmad family spend morning filling sandbags to help protect residences

Morning Start: Before Rosa Parks, there was Claudette Colvin

Your morning start for Thursday, June 4, 2020

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Early infections from China, Iran were quickly contained

Column: Orphaned bear cubs lucky to have survived

Great Outdoors by James Murray

In photos: Modified, yet traditional graduation gives Penticton graduates a sense of normalcy

Students around Penticton take part in pre-recorded graduation ceremonies

Filming to resume safely later in June: Okanagan Film Commission

Film commissioner Jon Summerland said they want to start filming again later in June

Kelowna RCMP investigate woman’s sudden death

Criminality is not suspected at this time, according to RCMP

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

WATCH: Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort

Bannister GM Vernon and SilverStar Mountain Resort team up in road cleanup

‘We either make a difference or we don’t’: Revelstoke teen leads protest in support of BLM

Revelstoke joined cities across the world protesting against racism and police brutality

Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ after collision with dump truck in Kelowna

The woman sustained injuries to one of her legs, according to RCMP

Most Read